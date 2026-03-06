Musa Mseleku’s Daughter Sne Flaunts Baby Bump Despite Pregnancy Backlash
- Musa Mseleku's daughter Sne ignited a social media storm after a photo of her showing off her baby bump surfaced online
- Coming from facing backlash after falling pregnant again, the reality TV star appears to be embracing her new chapter
- Her new picture was met with a cocktail of reactions from the online community as users shared their thoughts on Sne's latest pregnancy
Reality TV personality Snenhlanhla "Sne" Mseleku is once again topping the headlines, and this time, her latest pregnancy stole the spotlight.
On 4 March 2026, a photo of the Uthando Nesthembu star surfaced on Instagram, where she showcased her growing baby bump in a purple dress.
This would be the official confirmation fans were looking for after the star dropped the news on the show that she had fallen pregnant, news that previously sparked intense debate across Mzansi and pushback from Sne's mother, Busisiwe "MaCele" Mseleku.
During a recent episode, MaCele confronted her daughter with some harsh reality. Instead of celebrating, she expressed deep concern about Sne's pattern of pregnancies, questioning how she plans to build a stable future for her children while still relying on her father.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
MaCele made it clear that tough love was necessary, leaving fans wondering if this tension will finally push Sne to seek the independence her parents have been pleading for.
For many, the surprise pregnancy was a major talking point in the Mseleku household, with many viewers expressing disappointment, leading to concerns about her personal growth and financial independence outside of her father's household.
While some fans defend her right to live her life, others feel Sne is ungrateful and stuck in a repetitive cycle that contradicts the "legacy" her father is trying to build, sparking a fierce debate over her accountability and future.
See Sne Mseleku's picture below.
Social media reacts to Sne Mseleku's pregnancy
Online users weighed in on Sne Mseleku's latest pregnancy, and many were not happy. Read some of the comments below.
GirlfriendNo22 was frustrated:
"This girl annoys me. She’s inconsiderate and stubborn! What annoys me is that she doesn’t even take care of those kids."
______zii said:
"Maybe it's scripted, she's doing it for the views."
Gogovulabashiye posted:
"I blame her stepmother for not forcing sterilisation on her, and Macele was busy smiling like she was happy, so how will she stop?"
EzamaCirha joked:
"I don’t know why Mthombeni asked Mpilo to have children, whilst Sne is always available with her womb. The girl isn’t stingy, she doesn’t care about prevention, she is all about building dad’s legacy."
EyeInTheSystem posted:
"We will be blaming the father when he's rude towards her. She's busy interfering in her father's marriage with her wife instead of going for family planning."
Bru_Kayte added:
"She’s making sure that her father's target is really reached."
Penuel Mhlotshwa calls out Musa Mseleku
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Penuel Mhlotshwa's remarks about Musa Mseleku.
The podcaster said he was greatly disappointed after Mseleku humiliated his wife on screen over something she had no control over.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa, née Moroeng, is an entertainment editor at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has eight years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and completed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za