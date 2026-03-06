Musa Mseleku's daughter Sne ignited a social media storm after a photo of her showing off her baby bump surfaced online

Coming from facing backlash after falling pregnant again, the reality TV star appears to be embracing her new chapter

Her new picture was met with a cocktail of reactions from the online community as users shared their thoughts on Sne's latest pregnancy

Sne Mseleku was criticised online after showing off her baby bump. Images: snemseleku76

Source: Instagram

Reality TV personality Snenhlanhla "Sne" Mseleku is once again topping the headlines, and this time, her latest pregnancy stole the spotlight.

On 4 March 2026, a photo of the Uthando Nesthembu star surfaced on Instagram, where she showcased her growing baby bump in a purple dress.

This would be the official confirmation fans were looking for after the star dropped the news on the show that she had fallen pregnant, news that previously sparked intense debate across Mzansi and pushback from Sne's mother, Busisiwe "MaCele" Mseleku.

During a recent episode, MaCele confronted her daughter with some harsh reality. Instead of celebrating, she expressed deep concern about Sne's pattern of pregnancies, questioning how she plans to build a stable future for her children while still relying on her father.

MaCele made it clear that tough love was necessary, leaving fans wondering if this tension will finally push Sne to seek the independence her parents have been pleading for.

For many, the surprise pregnancy was a major talking point in the Mseleku household, with many viewers expressing disappointment, leading to concerns about her personal growth and financial independence outside of her father's household.

While some fans defend her right to live her life, others feel Sne is ungrateful and stuck in a repetitive cycle that contradicts the "legacy" her father is trying to build, sparking a fierce debate over her accountability and future.

See Sne Mseleku's picture below.

Social media reacts to Sne Mseleku's pregnancy

Online users weighed in on Sne Mseleku's latest pregnancy, and many were not happy. Read some of the comments below.

GirlfriendNo22 was frustrated:

"This girl annoys me. She’s inconsiderate and stubborn! What annoys me is that she doesn’t even take care of those kids."

______zii said:

"Maybe it's scripted, she's doing it for the views."

Gogovulabashiye posted:

"I blame her stepmother for not forcing sterilisation on her, and Macele was busy smiling like she was happy, so how will she stop?"

Online users weighed in on Sne Mseleku's pregnancy. Image: snemseleku76

Source: Instagram

EzamaCirha joked:

"I don’t know why Mthombeni asked Mpilo to have children, whilst Sne is always available with her womb. The girl isn’t stingy, she doesn’t care about prevention, she is all about building dad’s legacy."

EyeInTheSystem posted:

"We will be blaming the father when he's rude towards her. She's busy interfering in her father's marriage with her wife instead of going for family planning."

Bru_Kayte added:

"She’s making sure that her father's target is really reached."

Penuel Mhlotshwa calls out Musa Mseleku

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Penuel Mhlotshwa's remarks about Musa Mseleku.

The podcaster said he was greatly disappointed after Mseleku humiliated his wife on screen over something she had no control over.

Source: Briefly News