Penuel Mlotshwa shared his thoughts on the latest scandal involving Musa Mseleku and called him out on his behaviour

This, after the famous polygamist shamed his wife Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo for failing to bear children, a move that the controversial podcaster and his fans said was both cruel and inhumane

His comments sparked a heated debate about Mseleku's actions and whether their reality show is scripted to cause drama

Penuel Mlotshwa called out Musa Mseleku over his behaviour towards Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo.

Controversial podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa is the latest to share his thoughts on the ongoing drama involving Musa Mseleku and his wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo.

In his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) on 5 February 2026, the content creator said he would "never forgive" Mseleku for how he treated his wife and degraded her, simply for not being able to bear children.

He revisited MaKhumalo's utterances from the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu, where she revealed that she had experienced several ectopic pregnancies and had cut off her tubes, which resulted in her failing to fall pregnant.

"I'll never forgive uMusa for how he's treated uMaKhumalo over her ectopic pregnancies and her not having children."

The drama stems from Mseleku labelling MaKhumalo a "failure" for falling short in her primary role in their home: bearing children.

Mhlotshwa described the polygamist's lack of accountability as "off-putting," saying it was a reminder to always take accountability for his life and shortcomings.

Penuel Mlotshwa said Musa Mseleku's treatment of MaKhumalo was unforgivable.

While viewers have questioned whether the show was scripted, Penuel argued that the emotional damage inflicted on MaKhumalo felt all too real. He suggested that even if certain scenes are coordinated for cameras, using a woman’s medical trauma and infertility as a plot point crossed a moral line.

As more details on the couple's troubled marriage unfold, Briefly News reported that they were neither on good terms nor living together after MaKhumalo kicked her husband out over his hurtful remarks.

The podcaster's critique resonated with a large section of the audience who believe Mseleku has lost touch with the protective role a husband should play.

See Penuel Mlotshwa's post and the scene from Uthando Nesthembu below.

Social media lashes out at Musa Mseleku

Viewers shared their thoughts on Musa Mseleku's treatment towards MaKhumalo and the rest of his wives.

Goodbeas declared:

"He's done irreparable damage, shem."

Sunflowerreal said:

"He just refuses to see the damage he has caused to MaKhumalo; worse, he says he loves her."

mcknightm17 wrote:

"And that time, MaKhumalo has stood with him through thick and thin more than the other wives."

MaCindi0244 called out Musa Mseleku:

"This man is selfish. He even wanted Mbali to continue trying to fall pregnant after a number of miscarriages."

Online users called out Musa Mseleku over his behaviour towards MaKhumalo and his other wives.

Meanwhile, others argued that by choosing to remain married to her husband, MaKhumalo was allowing the pattern of hurt and humiliation to continue.

GodsPlan_1305 said:

"She has also chosen to stay through it all."

Mfundi482 wrote:

"Personally, I am done feeling sorry for her. If she feels that Mseleku is treating her badly, which he did, why is she still there? She should either leave or stay to be treated like this."

asandar_xo posted:

"That time, MaKhumalo has already forgiven her husband."

