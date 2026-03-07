Bonang Matheba allegedly owes millions in unpaid taxes to the South African Revenue Service (SARS)

SARS issued her a final notice of debt collection on 17 February 2026, giving her ten business days to settle or arrange payment or facing the consequences

Bonang responded to the report via her publicist, while Sars has remained mum on the issue

Bonang Matheba allegedly owes millions in tax.

Renowned South African media personality Bonang Matheba reportedly risks losing her movable assets over millions in unpaid tax.

The B’dazzled by Bonang star has allegedly joined the long list of celebrities whose businesses are being targeted by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) over unpaid taxes.

This comes as Sars auctioned off several assets belonging to reality TV star and entrepreneur Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize as it seeks to recover tens of millions in unpaid taxes.

Bonang Matheba risks losing assets over R7 million tax debt

According to a TshisaLive report published on Saturday, 7 March 2026, Sars issued Matheba with a final notice of debt collection on 17 February after she failed to pay R7 million in taxes. The revenue collector reportedly gave Bonang ten business days to either settle the outstanding amount or make a payment arrangement.

If the matter is not resolved, the tax authority could obtain a civil judgment and a writ of execution, which would allow the sheriff of the court to attach and sell her assets to recover the debt.

A source who spoke to TshisaLive on condition of anonymity said that the notice relates to Matheba’s alleged failure to submit her personal income tax returns for the 2025 financial year.

“According to Sars, the notice of debt comes after she did not comply with her tax obligations for the previous financial year. This prompted Sars to embark on debt collection measures should the notice be ignored by the taxpayer,” a source said.

When contacted for comment by the publication, Matheba’s publicist, Jerry Deeuw, said the matter was confidential.

“All information relating to tax disputes is confidential. Ms Matheba’s affairs with Sars are confidential, and if there are any disputes, that would be an issue between her and the South African Revenue Service,” he said.

The report that Bonang owed millions came hours before she launched The House of BNG Mimosa, a ready-to-drink, 4.5% ABV citrus-flavoured sparkling cocktail in a 250ml can during a lavish launch party, Retreat At The #HouseOfBNG in the Franschhoek Cape Town vineyards.

SA reacts as Bonang Matheba’s tax woes surface

After the TshisaLive shared a post on X (Twitter) that Bonang Matheba owes Sars millions in unpaid taxes, netizens weighed in with mixed reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mkeys98 said:

"I don’t know how all these big earning celebrities are still getting caught up with SARS to the point of asset seizure. Paying for a Tax Practitioner is way cheaper than the cost of Non-Compliance."

@Kayla_198304 asked:

"Kanti, it’s only Blacks who owe SARS?"

