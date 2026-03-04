Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze will face two additional charges when they next appear in court

The pair is facing five charges, including attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and illegal possession of a firearm

South Africans weighed in on the latest charges on social media, sharing mixed reactions to the latest update

Bellarmine Mugabe andTobias Matonhodze face two new charges following an attempted murder case at a Johannesburg house. Image: @PolyannaBrey

GAUTENG – Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze are now facing two more charges on top of the three they already face.

Mugabe (28) and Matonhodze (33) were already charged with attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and illegal possession of a firearm. The pair were arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at Mugabe’s Hyde Park home in Johannesburg.

The suspects were arrested following the shooting of a 23-year-old employee at the property, and made their first appearance before court on Monday, 23 February 2026.

What is Mugabe and Matonhodze charged with now?

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since confirmed that the pair are facing two additional charges. The charges were added after the duo made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court.

The NPA said that the pair have now also been charged with pointing a firearm and contravention of the Immigration Act.

They will next appear in court on Thursday, 5 March 2026, for further proceedings.

Bellarmine Mugabe was arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at his Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. Image: @vdmempire

Mugabe’s bail application still to follow

The case was previously postponed to allow the state to provide the defence with documentary evidence. Mugabe’s lawyer previously explained that they could not proceed with the bail application until they got all the required evidence.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole then provided more details about the postponement.

“The postponement is to allow the state to provide the defence with confirmatory documentary evidence from the Department of Home Affairs and to enable the defence to obtain further instructions from the accused,” Mohlatlole said.

South Africans divided by Mugabe’s case

Social media users weighed in on the new charges and case against Mugabe, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Luxolo Angelo Luux Solomon said:

“Until they say where the weapon is, they will remain behind bars forever.”

Clemence Madhlambudz urged:

“Correctional Services, let’s work, guys.”

Ndowa Tembo suggested:

“Unfortunately, they will never say where the weapon is because the first police officers who arrived took it and threw it away.”

Pathisizwe Siziba urged:

“We implore the South African government to uphold the rule of law. This small boy once assaulted a person and thought that he was wise. Now he is facing karma.”

Maria Soko stated:

“This is political and a cover-up of police mishaps against the innocent and weak, shame.”

Mthethwa M Shadreck claimed:

“It’s trumped-up charges.”

