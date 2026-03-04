Bellarmine Mugabe, Tobias Matonhodze Face Two New Charges Following Shooting, South African Debate
- Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze will face two additional charges when they next appear in court
- The pair is facing five charges, including attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and illegal possession of a firearm
- South Africans weighed in on the latest charges on social media, sharing mixed reactions to the latest update
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze are now facing two more charges on top of the three they already face.
Mugabe (28) and Matonhodze (33) were already charged with attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and illegal possession of a firearm. The pair were arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at Mugabe’s Hyde Park home in Johannesburg.
The suspects were arrested following the shooting of a 23-year-old employee at the property, and made their first appearance before court on Monday, 23 February 2026.
What is Mugabe and Matonhodze charged with now?
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since confirmed that the pair are facing two additional charges. The charges were added after the duo made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court.
The NPA said that the pair have now also been charged with pointing a firearm and contravention of the Immigration Act.
They will next appear in court on Thursday, 5 March 2026, for further proceedings.
Mugabe’s bail application still to follow
The case was previously postponed to allow the state to provide the defence with documentary evidence. Mugabe’s lawyer previously explained that they could not proceed with the bail application until they got all the required evidence.
NPA Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole then provided more details about the postponement.
“The postponement is to allow the state to provide the defence with confirmatory documentary evidence from the Department of Home Affairs and to enable the defence to obtain further instructions from the accused,” Mohlatlole said.
South Africans divided by Mugabe’s case
Social media users weighed in on the new charges and case against Mugabe, sharing mixed reactions to it.
Luxolo Angelo Luux Solomon said:
“Until they say where the weapon is, they will remain behind bars forever.”
Clemence Madhlambudz urged:
“Correctional Services, let’s work, guys.”
Ndowa Tembo suggested:
“Unfortunately, they will never say where the weapon is because the first police officers who arrived took it and threw it away.”
Pathisizwe Siziba urged:
“We implore the South African government to uphold the rule of law. This small boy once assaulted a person and thought that he was wise. Now he is facing karma.”
Maria Soko stated:
“This is political and a cover-up of police mishaps against the innocent and weak, shame.”
Mthethwa M Shadreck claimed:
“It’s trumped-up charges.”
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za