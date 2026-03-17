Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze's court matter has been postponed to 24 March 2026 for plea negotiations

The pair were arrested in February 2026 for a shooting incident at Mugabe's home in Johannesburg, involving an employee

Both Mugabe and Matonhodze plan to enter a plea agreement with the State in order to avoid a lengthy, drawn-out trial

Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze’s matter has been postponed again. image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze will have to wait another week for their matter to be finalised.

The pair made a brief appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 17 March 2026, where the case was postponed to 24 March 2026.

Mugabe and Matonhodze were arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at Mugabe’s Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. Mugabe, the son of the late Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, and his co-accused were arrested following the shooting of a 23-year-old employee at the property. The weapon used in the commission of the crime has not yet been found.

Why was the matter postponed?

The pair were due to appear in court after they indicated in their previous appearance that they wanted to enter plea negotiations with the State.

While the plea agreement is almost fully complete, proceedings could not continue due to the unavailability of the State’s senior prosecutor.

Other stories about Mugabe's arrest

Briefly News reported that there have been several updates since Mugabe's arrest at his Hyde Park home.

Source: Briefly News