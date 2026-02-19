Grace Mugabe, the wife of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, reacted after her son was arrested in Hyde Park, Johannesburg

He was allegedly involved in an altercation where he shot one person, who was rushed to the hospital

South Africans expressed mixed opinions on Grace's potential return amid her arrest warrant

South Africans disapproved of Grace Mugabe's reaction to her son's arrest. Images: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty Images and Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Grace Mugabe, the former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s widow, has opened up after her son Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe was arrested on 19 February 2026 for allegedly shooting a security guard in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. A second suspect was arrested, and both could face charges of attempted murder.

According to SABC News, an insider close to the Mugabe family revealed that Grace was very angry after her son was arrested. Grace had allegedly spoken to her children and told them to behave because her son was arrested in Zimbabwe and found in possession of dagga. He also appeared in court in Zimbabwe following a violent scuffle at a mine in Zimbabwe.

Grace Mugabe is unimpressed with her son

SABC News journalist Sophie Mokoena added that Grace was not pleased with how her children conducted themselves. She had visited them in South Africa in 2017 and was furious at the condition she found them in. She also found a model who was in the house and allegedly severely assaulted her with an extension cord. A case was also opened against Grace Mugabe.

The National Prosecuting Authority filed charges against her after AfriForum represented the model, Gabriella Engels, in 2018. Mugabe’s diplomatic immunity was revoked, and a warrant for her arrest was issued against her. Mokoena noted that it would be difficult for Mugabe to visit her son because she’d be arrested upon arrival due to the pending arrest warrant.

Grace Mugabe cannot return to South Africa to visit her son behind bars. Image: Alexander Joe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens on Facebook weighed in on the possibility of Grace visiting the country despite the warrant of arrest issued against her.

Xolani Xolie Khuzwayo said:

“Grace must come back and face the music.”

Nemavhola Tahu shared similar sentiments.

“We didn’t forget how she left the country a few years back.”

Cleo Clio Mto observed:

“Grace is worried because she can’t go see her son due to her warrant of arrest.”

Yolanda van Wyk sarcastically asked:

“Is DisGrace still living the high life in Singapore?”

Ernest Sebata joked:

“She must come back to South Africa and explain how concerned she is.”

