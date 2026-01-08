On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, IShowSpeed snubbed Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025, Lyshanda Moyas, during his livestreamed visit to Zimbabwe

The moment was captured in a viral clip shared by entertainment blogger @richo on X (Twitter) on Thursday, 8 January 2026

Social media users were deeply divided, with some defending Miss Universe Zimbabwe and others backing IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed snubbed Miss Universe Zimbabwe. Image: Ori/X, lyshanda_moyas_/Instagram

Source: UGC

IShowSpeed is dominating headlines after he allegedly ignored Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 Lyshanda Moyas during his tour of Zimbabwe.

The popular American streamer, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, is currently touring Africa and has been making waves across the continent. After topping social media trends during his tour of South Africa and Eswatini, IShowSpeed headed for Zimbabwe on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, where Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 suffered the same fate as DJ Sbu.

Video of IShowSpeed ignoring Miss Universe Zimbabwe trends

On Thursday, 8 January 2026, entertainment blogger @richo shared a snippet of IShowSpeed’s livestream in Zimbabwe. The snippet showed the brief moment when IShowSpeed ignored Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“iShowSpeed realises after his Zimbabwe stream ends that he accidentally ignored Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025, who had come out to greet him. She later posted on Instagram saying she was upset at first, but still happy to see him exploring and celebrating her beautiful country.”

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to clip of IShowSpeed snubbing Miss Universe Zimbabwe

Netizens flooded the comments with a cocktail of reactions. While some defended Miss Zimbabwe 2025 Lyshanda Moyas, others supported IShowSpeed.

Here are some of the comments:

@destinyzee said:

“Haibo, the man doesn’t know her; she was supposed to introduce herself.”

@TheopilusE shared:

“You can't blame Speed, though. His Manager should have informed him that she came around to greet him.”

@NAChibunna highlighted:

“Funny creature. You stood there, said nothing and even left the way for him. Now you're crashing out like everyone needs to know you. Nobody knows you aside from Zimbabwean citizens.”

@001Xtasy said:

“This is one of those moments that shows how real life happens off-script. Speed didn’t ignore her out of malice. The chaos of live streaming moves fast. What matters is the bigger picture: millions of people just watched him explore and celebrate Zimbabwe with genuine excitement.”

@MacCody02 laughed:

“Dude went past her twice lol, he was not into playing with women, I like that.”

@victorlopezinc argued:

“Honestly, it looked unintentional. He was caught up in the moment, but it’s nice to see both of them handle it with grace afterwards.”

@mmlets said:

“She should not worry, Nota from South Africa experienced the same thing🤷‍♂️”

@theyenvyvivian asked:

“What was she looking for?”

@mulaneysvoice claimed:

“He was scared lowkey. Ain’t no way I’m passing her up without saying something.”

@big_ramz remarked:

“Life without a Miss Universe Sash and a Crown is very hard. This is a stream; there's no acting there, he wasn't pre-briefed about her, worse, she didn't do anything to even introduce herself.”

Peeps reacted to a video of IShowSpeed ignoring Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025. Image: lyshanda_moyas

Source: Instagram

Mzansi compares Popi Sibiya and IShowSpeed

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africans compared local content creator Popi Sibiya to American streaming star IShowSpeed.

Social media users weighed in on the comparison, with some supporting IShowSpeed, while others supported Popi Sibiya.

Source: Briefly News