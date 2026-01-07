On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, South Africans sparked a heated online debate comparing local content creator Popi Sibiya to global streaming star IShowSpeed

The discussion gained momentum during IShowSpeed’s Africa tour, especially after his South Africa visit drew mixed reactions

Social media users weighed in on the comparison, with some supporting IShowSpeed, while others supported Popi Sibiya

South Africans found themselves deep in another lively online debate, this time comparing local content creator Popi Sibiya to American streaming star IShowSpeed.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, is currently touring Africa and has been making waves across the continent. His visit to South Africa dominated headlines, with personalities like DJ Sbu and Nota Baloyi catching heat online for what many felt was over-the-top excitement around the young American star.

As conversations about IShowSpeed’s visit continued, many users questioned whether the hype truly benefited South Africa or improved Africa’s global image. The discussion soon took an unexpected turn when one social media user boldly claimed that Popi Sibiya’s influence at home and abroad outweighs that of IShowSpeed.

Popi Sibiya drawn into IShowSpeed debate

On Wednesday, 7 January 2025, social media user @Lord_Ori_ argued that Popi Sibiya’s The Popi Show was better and more informational than IShowSpeed. The post was captioned:

“The Popi Show is better and educational than IShowSpeed, but y’all are not ready for this conversation 😭😭😩”

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Popi Sibiya vs IShowSpeed

In the comments, some suggested that the social media user had been paid to push the narrative that Popi was better than IShowSpeed. Others highlighted that Popi and IShowSpeed were two different content creators, and comparing them did not make sense.

Here are some of the comments:

@pietmashika said:

“They are both great, and each has a target audience. It’s unfair to compare them.”

@Malatjie_ highlighted:

“These are different shows on different platforms, and comparing them does not make sense at all.”

@Tee_Zee_zw argued:

“The educational card is always played when people can’t handle global success, lol. If the Popi Show is the blueprint, let them announce a ‘Speed Does Africa’ style tour and see if the streets of Angola and Botswana show up like this. Speed is raw energy, and that’s why he’s the biggest streamer on the planet in 2026. Comparing the two is like comparing a local lecture to a rock concert.”

@LadyMpopi advised:

“Then watch what entertains you, Ori. Interest in what to watch is not a group project. I for one don't watch both, just come across their clips here and there.”

@KhotsiALutendo said:

“Maybe in the local context, but in the international context, this comparison is a non-starter.”

@SchwarzKernel shared:

“We are ready, and you might be right, I enjoy her content as well, she's not hyper and extra compared to speed. But they don't shoot content the same way, speed does in real-life streaming.”

