Springboks star Eben Etzebeth kicked off 2026 by unveiling his luxury Mercedes G-Wagon.

Rugby fans and teammates reacted with admiration and playful jokes over the towering rugby lock’s new ride

Despite recent club changes, Etzebeth continues making headlines both on and off the rugby field

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has kicked off 2026 with a bang, as the most capped Bok continues winning off the field of play.

Anlia Etzebeth and her husband, Eben Etzebeth, pose on their visit to Johannesburg. Image: @anliastar.

Source: Instagram

The towering rugby star announced his latest endorsement deal with an outdoor gear brand on Thursday, 8 January, signalling a strong start to his year. He had more good news to share with fans on Friday, 9 January, when he unveiled his newest set of wheels on Instagram.

In a reel captioned:

“2026 couldn’t have started any better. Thank you, Mercedes-Benz SA, for putting me in the Top Dog.”

Etzebeth showed off a brand-new blue Mercedes G-Wagon AMG. The luxury SUV is estimated to fall between R4.4 million and R6 million in South Africa, depending on specification. The video drew admiration from fans and even a reaction from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

Fan reactions as Etzebeth flaunts his G-Wagon

South Africans took turns to congratulate him and compliment the car.

@mrdanger:

“Good for you. Love it.”

@snetemba:

“You deserve it. This and many more finer things.”

@rooikos:

“Sheeeesh. You make that vehicle look like a small car.”

@your_archange:

“My fav Bok star my role model.”

@jaqlynhr:

“A car you can fit in at least you make it look normal size.”

@thenorthern_king:

“Only Eben can make a G-Wagon look like a Kia Picanto.”

Etzebeth’s busy 2025

In October 2025, Etzebeth released his memoir Unlocked, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life beyond rugby. The book reflects on the 2019 Langebaan brawl allegations, painful defeats to the All Blacks, and his childhood dream of joining WWE. It also explores how former Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer’s sudden mid-tour withdrawal shaped his outlook on leadership and resilience.

He and his wife, Anlia, later welcomed their second child, marking a joyful personal milestone.

Despite being deregistered by the Sharks late last year, Etzebeth has remained involved behind the scenes as part of the club’s coaching staff. With 130 Test caps to his name, the veteran lock made his international debut in 2012 and has won two Rugby World Cups with South Africa, in 2019 and 2023.

Eben Etzebeth’s net worth continues to attract attention, much like his presence on the rugby field. In 2025, estimates place his wealth at around R38 million, roughly $2 to 5 million, depending on exchange rates and reporting sources. The variation reflects the nature of professional rugby earnings, where contracts, bonuses, and commercial deals can fluctuate yearly.

Michael Lowry of Ulster is tackled by Eben Etzebeth of Hollywoodbets Sharks and Grant Williams of Hollywoodbets Sharks during the United Rugby Championship. Image: Shaun Roy

Source: Getty Images

