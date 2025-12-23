Eben Etzebeth has cemented his place as the Springboks’ most capped player, with a career spanning over a decade

The rugby star’s wealth comes from a mix of club contracts, national team earnings, endorsements, and coaching ventures

Off the field, Etzebeth balances family life, a new memoir, and occasional controversies that make headlines

Springboks’ most capped player Eben Etzebeth has built a name for himself as a legend of the game, having earned 139 caps for South Africa as of November 2025.

Eben Etzbeth is shown the red card by referee Referee Luc Ramos (Not in Frame) during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

He made his international debut in 2012 in a match against England. The strongman from Cape Town is married to singer Anlia, and the couple have two children, with their youngest arriving in October 2025.

Etzebeth has experienced a season of mixed fortunes. He released his memoir, Unlocked in October, which offered insight into his life and career, but also faced challenges on the field. In his last match of the season against Wales, he received a red card, resulting in a six-week suspension.

Eben Etzebeth net worth and rugby earnings

Eben Etzebeth’s net worth continues to attract attention, much like his presence on the rugby field. In 2025, estimates place his wealth at around R38 million, roughly $2 to 5 million, depending on exchange rates and reporting sources. The variation reflects the nature of professional rugby earnings, where contracts, bonuses, and commercial deals can fluctuate yearly.

The foundation of Etzebeth’s wealth comes from his playing career. At the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, he is believed to earn between R12 million and R15 million per season, a significant rise from his early professional years at Western Province. His financial trajectory shifted during his time at Toulon in France (2019–2022), where reports suggest he earned close to €1 million per season, making it one of the most lucrative chapters of his career.

Anlia Etzebeth and her husband, Eben Etzebeth, pose with a Mercedes Benz on their visit to Johannesburg. Photo: @anliastar.

Source: Instagram

As a senior Springbok, Etzebeth earns between R50,000 and R100,000 per Test match. With South Africa typically playing 10 to 12 Tests per season, this translates to R600,000 to R1.2 million annually, excluding bonuses. World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023 added R500,000 to R1 million per player, and while injuries, including a shoulder issue in 2023, can temporarily pause earnings, Etzebeth’s consistent availability ensures sustained income at the national level.

Eben Etzebeth charges upfield during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Club contracts, coaching, and endorsements

Etzebeth’s primary earnings come from club rugby. At the Sharks, he earns R12 million to R15 million per season, while his Toulon contract was around €1 million per year (approximately R18 million at the time). Earlier contracts with Western Province and Japan’s NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes were smaller but helped build his market value. His consistent performance and reliability have kept him among the top earners in South African rugby.

Beyond playing, Etzebeth supplements his income through coaching clinics and speaking engagements, mainly at rugby academies and corporate events. Fees range from R10,000 to R50,000 per session, with annual earnings from these activities estimated between R100,000 and R500,000.

Commercial partnerships also contribute significantly. Nike provides R1 million to R2 million annually, while Land Rover, associated with Rugby World Cup promotions, adds R500,000 to R1 million, often with access to luxury vehicles. Red Bull partners with Etzebeth for event appearances and digital promotions. Together, these deals form a steady, high-value revenue stream alongside his rugby contracts, reinforcing his status as one of South Africa’s most commercially valuable rugby players.

