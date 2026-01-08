Nota Baloyi recently claimed in a podcast interview that he was the reason iShowSpeed trended in South Africa

The American streamer visited Mzansi for three days, and Nota was part of the people who showed him around

The video clip has circulated online, and people laughed at Nota for making the streamer's success about himself

Nota Baloyi has spoken about iShowSpeed's success in Mzansi. Image: ishowspeed, lavidanota

South African music executive Nota Baloyi claimed that he made American streamer iShowSpeed trend.

The popular streamer visited mzansi for 3 days and was entertained by the likes of Nota, DJ Sbu, Bontle Modiselle, and Robot Boii. The stars were mocked for fanboying over the streamer.

There were hilarious videos of Nota being sidelined and pushed away from the streamer by his bodyguards. However, he recently came out to claim that Speed trended because of him.

"The whole country is going crazy over Speed. I trended before him, so I made him trend. He trended because of me, I am the reason he trended," Nota said as there is a loud laughter in the background.

Nota Baloyi then said he could get Speed a private jet if he wanted to. "I can get him a private jet that flies him everywhere, with black pilots," he said.

The controversial figure then claimed that Speed's streaming career killed all the other local streamers' careers, especially those who stream from the bedroom.

Nota Baloyi claimed that he made iShowSpeed a trend. Image: Nota

Below are some of the reactions online:

@hatiperi_wacho responded:

"I made him trend this side too."

@BoogieHarrySA said:

"Does Nota know we weren’t even expecting him. I started knowing iShowSpeed when he visited Asia and remade ‘The Karate Kid’ scene with the original Karate Kid bully."

@JeanJean20929

"I made him trend. I'm the reason he was trending. We knew this podcast was coming."

@viking_boer replied:

"Oh, your the child kidnapper that was trying to grab the 20-year-old, any chance you got. I thought he looked like you."

@sheldonlikesyou stated:

"NOTA claiming he made Speed trend is wild. But hey, delusion is a brand now."

@Fabthatolous stated:

"Does not shock me at all. He keeps going wild whenever he opens his mouth, but also because he got some weirdos applauding him when he makes no sense at all."

@Billy_PMS stated:

"It’s always about me lol imagine saying you made someone who has over 50million followers trend. Madness really."

Watch the clip shared by @rapkulture below:

