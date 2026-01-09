Lady Du announced her self-funded wine venture called Sip of Piano on Instagram, sharing snaps of the elegant Pinotage bottle still in production

Gossip king Musa Khawula amplified the news on X, sparking a wave of comments from fans praising her hustle to critics slamming the "lazy" branding

The amapiano star reflected on her journey from 19 qualifications to multiple businesses, proving she executes dreams without waiting for perfection

Amapiano powerhouse Lady Du is toasting to new beginnings in 2026 with the launch of her wine brand, Sip of Piano.

The award-winning muso, who once flaunted a 2.3 million Mercedes-Benz, took to Instagram to share the news, posting photos of the sleek Pinotage bottle and emphasising her hands-on approach.

Gossip influencer Musa Khawula, who recently disclosed Makhadzi's alleged new boyfriend, quickly picked up the scoop, posting on X:

"Lady Du launches her own wine brand Sip of Piano."

His share ignited conversations across Mzansi. While some celebrated her moves, others zeroed in on the name, calling it uninspired or overly tied to her music roots.

Reactions pour in fast

Mzansi quickly reacted to the news, with many praising her new venture while a few criticised it.

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"We don't have money."

@FootballStage1 commented:

"Who is going to buy this nonsense?"

@MtshaliBanele found fault with the wine's name:

"The brand name is not going to sell."

One user, @Luleko_Mtshali, offered a bit of a controversial statement. He said:

"She just need to be backed by old Jewish money and she would be set for life and generations to come."

Another one, @kuronature, bluntly said:

"The name is not good. That should have been the slogan maybe."

@MasonDoLindor noted something deep:

"South Africa will never be sober. We love to support our celebrities, all of them, but when we do, siyadakwa [we get drunk]."

@ZikhaliBandile said:

"I love seeing our local people win but their branding and brand naming are always bad. Why call it "Sip of Piano"? Why didn't she just use a simple brand name. Now imaging asking someone to buy you "Sip of Piano wine."

@TheGeopol shared:

"Branding is not respected in this country."

@Thatogatsi99 complimented Lady Du, saying:

"Good for her."

Another positive comment from @Past_2Present read:

"That's nice. Good luck to her. I hope it sells."

@EmyGraece noted a pattern:

"Almost every South African artist ventures into alcohol business. Kanti what's cooking, bafunani ukusenza idakwa [do they want to make us drunkards?"

@Amahashi_ said:

"Everyone is promoting alcoholism. Aren’t there other things they can launch?"

@woza_diego added:

"Lady Du is a smart business woman. I met her at the SME business summit in Midrand. She's a very smart lady."

@aneleflawz state:

"The brand name will be her disadvantage but, anyway, good business idea."

@deputyneighbor wrote:

"Congratulations to her. We love girls starting businesses and empires."

