Lady Du's business, Wawa La Beauty, turned a year older on Saturday, 15 November 2025

She celebrated with a heartfelt post detailing Wawa La Beauty's humble beginnings and why she started the business

Lady Du flaunted a luxury vehicle worth millions while marking Wawa La Beauty's milestone

Lady Du flaunted a car worth millions while celebrating her business anniversary. Image: ladydu_sa

Halala! Amapiano songstress Lady Du is celebrating a milestone as a business owner and spoiled herself with a toy that costs just over R2 million.

With the Beauty's empire, Lady Du has transcended being just an Amapiano songstress.

Lady Du celebrates Wawa La Beauty's 3rd anniversary

On Saturday, 15 November 2025, the Umsebenzi Wethu singer took to her official Instagram account to celebrate her beauty franchise, Wawa La Beauty, officially turning three. To mark the occasion, Lady Du treated herself to a brand-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

In her first post celebrating the milestone, Lady Du quoted the popular Bible verse from Jeremiah 29:11. The post was captioned:

“I know the plans I have for you to prosper you and not to harm you. My salon turns 3 years today 😭😭😭😭😭 I don’t even know. We officially have a 2-time award-winning brand 🙏🙏❤️”

Lady Du buys R2.3 million Mercedes-Benz to celebrate her thriving business

In another post, Lady Du shared photos of her refurbishing the building that was to become her first Wawa La Beauty salon. She shared that she started the businesses because of her daughter.

“Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure, my salon turns 3 years and I’m so emotional because I’ve literally achieved the goals I wanted to achieve, my brand isn’t just a business but an investment plan for my daughter’s future should anything happen to me, at 9 she owns currently 3 properties fully paid and I own the businesses in her properties,” Lady Du wrote.

The Woza hitmaker did not entirely take credit for the Wawa La Beauty’s success and expressed gratitude to her fans for supporting her career as a musician. Lady Du, who built her second business in Vosloorus, revealed that she is in the process of purchasing her third and has created employment for 32 people so far.

She ended her message by advising her followers to invest smarter. Lady Du gave a special shout-out to Tammy Taylor for inspiring her,

“I’m still inspired by @tammytaylornails, but I’d love to have my franchises in the hood,” she wrote.

Lady Du also posted photos of her luxurious Mercedes-Benz V-Class, whose V300d exclusive model retails for at least R2,287,810 according to the official South African website.

Lady Du bought a R2.3 million Mercedes-Benz to celebrate Wawa La Beauty's anniversary. Image: ladydu_sa

Lady Du launches record label

Despite the success of her businesses, Lady Du has not abandoned her career as a musician and seeks to empower young up-and-coming artists.

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lady Du announced the launch of her new record label on social media.

She revealed that she would be mentoring up-and-coming boys and girls who want to venture into the music industry.

