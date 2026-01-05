Mzansi's favourite musician, Makhadzi's alleged new boyfriend, has been revealed online

The controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula alleged that the singer is dating Bliss Buoy

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Makhadzi's "new man"

Makhadzi's alleged new boyfriend has been revealed. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Bathong, it hasn't even been that long since the award-winning musician Makhadzi was involved in a horrific car crash and already her alleged new boyfriend has become the talk of the town on social media.

Just after Makhadzi got discharged from the hospital, on Sunday, 4 January 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula decided to reveal the Ghanama hitmaker's alleged lover, who is a Tsonga artist, Bliss Buoy.

Khawula posted a cosy picture of the two on his social media page, and accused Bliss Buoy of being a broke artist. This, however, didn't sit well with some netizens who are familiar with the artist, as they defended him from Musa's claims.

SA reacts to Makhadzi's alleged lover

Shortly after Musa Khawula revealed Makhadzi's alleged lover on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@deputyneighbor said:

"Eish Musa, he has Makhadzi now to help him get gigs. Her name alone speaks volumes."

@TheBlckGenius wrote:

"Oh wow, how romantic! Finally, Makhadzi levels down to date a fellow "struggler" who collaborated on her tracks but still can't fill a small venue. Goals: staying humble while the gigs ghost everyone involved. Priddy Ugly must be sending tips from his retirement couch."

@AngelM133197 commented:

"I hope he's not dating Makhadzi to secure gigs."

@BuhleTheFirst responded:

"Well, so long as he gives our girl that bliss 🤷🏾‍♀️, we're happy for her."

@Mzwandile_MCR replied:

"The boy is focused."

@XekiHlongwane stated:

"I used to believe some of your stories, but this time you got it all wrong. Bliss Buoy is doing very well. Any Tsonga person who is familiar with his music will attest to the fact that he is one of the top Tsonga artists at the moment."

@collen_sambo2 mentioned:

"Bliss Bouy is a big Xitsonga musician and one of the artists who are on high rotation. He’s one of the pioneers of the Xigaza Xa ma2000, which has taken the country by storm."

@LJRikhotso tweeted:

"You're lying about Blissbuoy. There's a world outside mainstream media. Blissbuoy is an established Xigaza artist, and boy, trust me, that boy is booked booked. Limpopo, Gauteng & Mpumalanga. Check his gig Guide."

Netizens reacted to Makhadzi's alleged new lover. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Chymamusique wishes Makhadzi a speedy recovery

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ Chymamusique wished Makhadzi a speedy recovery after a horrific car accident en route to Johannesburg from Limpopo.

On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Ghanama hitmaker, Makhadzi, was said to have been involved in a car accident. The DJ was in a fatal car accident on Saturday, 30 August 2025, which claimed the life of his friend, DJ Poizen.

