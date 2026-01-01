South African DJ Chymamusique wished Makhadzi a speedy recovery after a horrific car accident en route to Johannesburg from Limpopo

On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Ghanama hitmaker, Makhadzi, was said to have been involved in a car accident

The DJ was in a fatal car accident on Saturday, 30 August 2025, which claimed the life of his friend, DJ Poizen

DJ Chymamusique wished Makhadzi a speedy recovery. Image: Djchymamusique, Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Chymamusique has responded to the freak car accident, which landed Limpopo-born hitmaker Makhadzi at the hospital.

Chymam responds to Makhadzi car accident

DJ Chymamusique was in a fatal car accident on Saturday, August 30, which claimed the lives of four people, including his friend and fellow musician, DJ Poizen. He recently spent nine days in the ICU due to an emergency brain surgery called a craniotomy.

As someone who has experienced the trauma of a car accident, Chymamusique responded to the accident Makhadzi was involved in, wishing her a fast recovery.

Check out the X post below:

Makhadzi's condition is said to be stable, according to a statement released by Makhadzi Entertainment.

“Award-winning artist Makhadzi was involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on the morning of December 31,” the statement reads. “The priority at this time is her recovery and well-being. We respectfully request privacy for Makhadzi and her family during this period.”

Meanwhile, @DandaroOnline claimed to have received photos from the car accident scene. They captioned the post:

"Award-winning artist Makhadzi was involved in a car accident on the morning of December 31 while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg. The incident occurred during her journey to Gauteng, prompting immediate concern from fans and media. Further details about the crash remain limited, but her team has confirmed the accident and assured that updates will follow through official channels."

DJ Chymamusique wished Makhadzi a speedy recovery after her car accident. Image: MakhadziSA

Source: Instagram

Mzansi responds to Chyma's post

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@tbozer stated:

"Artists need to be professional drivers, not let their friends do the driving."

@Tempo_rsa wished:

"Artists are risking their lives for us. Speedy recovery to both of you and Makhadzi bro."

@laurenciamatlai cried

"Aow hle. This is heartbreaking."

@MakofaneDimphoo said:

"Yazin, we are even scared to leave the house. Speedy recovery to her."

@Poshyea wished:

"Speedy recovery, to our Venda Queen."

@OreratileR89941 stated:

"Light and love to her and those involved. You are the real one, bro."

