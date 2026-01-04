Talented musician Makhadzi's management has given an update on her health after her horrific car crash on 31 December 2025

The Limpopo-star made headlines this week when she was involved in a road accident on the N1 outside Mokopane, Limpopo

South Africans and fans of the artist took to social media to wish the Kokota singer a speedy recovery

Makhadzi's management provides an update on her health after the car crash. Image: MakhadziSA

Source: Instagram

Multi-award-winning singer Makhadzi's team has provided an update after the Limpopo star was involved in a car accident on New Year's Eve.

The popular musician, who caused a buzz online this week when Slik Talk dragged her social media, is reportedly out of danger.

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared on its X account on 3 January 2025 that the artist has been discharged from the hospital.

According to the channel, Makhadzi has been discharged from the hospital following a road accident on the N1 this week.

The channel adds that the Kokota singer's spokesperson, Lucky Tshilimandila, told SABC News that Makhadzi’s health had progressed well enough for her to be discharged, and thanked the public for their outpouring of support.

“On behalf of Makhadzi Entertainment, I can confirm that Makhadzi’s situation has improved. She’s doing way better compared to yesterday, and it’s a good sign for us. We’re thankful for all the messages that are coming through, wishing her a speedy recovery,” adds Tshilimandila.

South Africans wish the musician a speedy recovery

@sponge2023 reacted:

"She's getting better than."

@Kane_GM9 commented:

"She must stop taking content on the road, vha khou hlokofala," (she will get better soon).

@Nkati_ responded:

"Great news! Get well, Khadzi ya rine," (Get well, Khadzi).

@StarJay_23 said:

"Good news, wish her a speedy recovery."

@RosinahRozna responded:

"Great news, wishing her a speedy recovery."

@NevermindChap wrote:

"Her family is already doing that, it's not ok to bombard the almighty with the same prayer. He doesn't like people who play with his airtime. Makhadzi will be just fine. Let's keep our noses out of this one, please. It's not a scandal; she needs her family."

@DonaldMakhasane responded:

"That was an easy accident, Mo's."

@majabulastrong replied:

"So relieved to hear she’s been discharged. That accident sounded really serious. Wishing her a full recovery. She still has a lot of music and stages ahead of her. Sending strength to her and the whole team."

@thembafuna said:

"Thank you, God, for saving her life."

@thapelo28137602 responded:

"Next time, moswa before a jumpa tsela must look left, look righ,t then jump if it's safe to do so."

DJ Chymamusique wishes Makhadzi a speedy recovery

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ Chymamusique wished Makhadzi a speedy recovery after a horrific car accident en route to Johannesburg from Limpopo.

On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Ghanama hitmaker, Makhadzi, was said to have been involved in a car accident.

The DJ was in a fatal car accident on Saturday, 30 August 2025, which claimed the life of his friend, DJ Poizen.

