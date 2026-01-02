On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Makhadzi was involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg for a scheduled performance

On Thursday, 1 January 2026, photos of Makhadzi in a bed at an undisclosed medical facility were shared online

The leaked photos sparked widespread concern, sadness, and anger among South Africans online

Fans condemned the sharing of Makhadzi's photos after her car accident. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

South Africans have reacted with sadness and concern to photos of multi-award-winning songstress and songwriter Makhadzi in a hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo, following a car accident.

On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Makhadzi joined the list of Limpopo musicians who were involved in car accidents in 2025 after being involved in a crash while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg, where she was scheduled to perform.

Hours after the accident, SABC reported that her condition was stable. The Phikoko hitmaker’s hospital stay has been kept under wraps, with her record label, Makhadzi Entertainment, requesting privacy for her and her family during this period.

Despite the request for privacy, photos of Makhadzi in an undisclosed medical facility where she is receiving treatment were leaked, sparking reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Makhadzi's hospital photos leaked online

On Thursday, 1 January 2026, social media user @joy_zelda shared a collage of two photos of Makhadzi in a hospital bed. In the caption, the social media user requested prayers for Makhadzi. The post was captioned:

“Let's Pray for Makhadzi Team”

The photos showed Makhadzi bandaged around her head, and a nasal oxygen tube placed under their nose. Makhadzi’s eyes were closed, and visible tear tracks were running down both cheeks.

See the photos below:

Fans react to Makhadzi's hospital photos

Social media users flooded the comments with concern and sadness. While some condemned the sharing of the images online, others expressed well-wishes.

Here are some of the comments:

@Gumm_Zoro asked:

“Who’s leaking the pictures?”

@BGuda86730 critiqued:

“Eish guys, some of the things are not worth being posted on social media. Makhadzi is in pain, and you guys are busy taking pictures, no, this is not right 😔 get well soon Queen of the dance floor 🤗🤗”

@Chiefmugo82 questioned:

“What exactly do you gain by posting such insensitive pictures? The message was loud and clear: ‘Her family requested her privacy to be respected, ' yet you have people scavenging for likes, posting such horrific pictures. I wish people could be more compassionate.”

@KhoboJimmy said:

“My sister, I know the world can be cruel sometimes, but please get better, and God will always be on your side. I love you so much, my sister, especially the music that entertained South Africa always.”

@NevermindChap advised:

“Her family is already doing that, it's not ok to bombard the almighty with the same prayer. He doesn't like people who play with his airtime. Makhadzi will be just fine. Let's keep our noses out of this one, please. It's not a scandal; she needs her family.”

Fans reacted to Makhadzi's photos in the hospital. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Chymamusique breaks silence after Makhadzi's accident

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Chymamusique broke his silence following Makhadzi being involved in a horrific car accident on her way to Johannesburg from Limpopo.

On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Makhadzi was involved in a car accident. DJ Chymamusique was previously involved in a fatal car accident on Saturday, 30 August 2025, which claimed the life of his friend, DJ Poizen.

Source: Briefly News