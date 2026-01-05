South African popular musician Makhadzi recently spoke out regarding her health after she got discharged from the hospital

The star shared a lengthy message on her social media page, thanking everyone who has supported her after the accident

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Makhadzi speaking out after the accident

South African popular musician Makhadzi recently decided to speak out after she was involved in a horrific car accident that landed her in the hospital on Wednesday, 31 December 2025.

On Monday, 5 January 2026, the award-winning singer shared that she had been discharged from the hospital and will be home resting for the next 10 weeks. Makhadzi further expressed her gratitude to everyone who kept her in their prayers and who supported her after the horrific car crash.

She wrote:

"To all my lovely khadzinators, my fans. Thank you for the love and support you have been showing me during this difficult time. I feel a need to update you about my health at this point because of the love and support you have been showing me, not only sounth Africa but ALL MY AFRICAN FOLLOWERS GLOBALLY. I am now discharged from the hospital so that my family can take care of me until I get back to Normal. From the treatment I have been receiving from my doctor, she advised that due to all the injuries, I will have to remain at home care for 10 weeks without performing."

The Ghanama hitmaker also mentioned in her health update that she is recovering well and trusting the process. She revealed that though she won't be performing on stage for a while, she'll be in the studio recording new music.

"I know myself, I am a soldier, and I believe God is still going to do a miracle. I am slowly recovering well, trusting the process. I thank God for protecting my voice. 10 weeks might look like I will be lonely, but I believe God is giving me time to write beautiful melodies of good music. I won’t be performing, but I will be in the studio doing what he saved me for, and also not forgetting to thank him for giving me a SECOND CHANCE TO BREATHE. Zwinzhi ridozwiamba ngamurahu. I love you, Khadzinators… see you soon," she wrote.

See the post below:

Fans wished Makhadzi a speedy recovery

Shortly after she shared the update on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Yoniem5 said:

"Speedy recovery, darling, and don't forget to claim that RAF cheque."

@WakaRingani wrote:

"The fact that you survived without very serious injuries is a win, A WIN IS A WIN! We wish a speedy recovery, Queen, makoti vale kaya."

@TakuraChamuka commented:

"Wishing you a speedy and smooth recovery! You have a strong spirit and will surely come back stronger!"

@Thuthukile29 responded:

"10 weeks without performing, but your health comes first. Speed recovery."

DJ Chymamusique wishes Makhadzi a speedy recovery

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ Chymamusique wished Makhadzi a speedy recovery after a horrific car accident en route to Johannesburg from Limpopo.

On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Ghanama hitmaker, Makhadzi, was said to have been involved in a car accident. The DJ was in a fatal car accident on Saturday, 30 August 2025, which claimed the life of his friend, DJ Poizen.

