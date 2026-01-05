Award-winning Limpopo singer Makhadzi posted her first picture from the hospital following the car accident on 31 December 2025

In the raw snap, the star appeared without her usual makeup, glam, and glitz, lying in a hospital bed as she recovers

Mzansi flooded comments with heartfelt well-wishes and prayers, though a few fringe users made light-hearted jabs about her natural, no-frills appearance

Makhadzi shared the first hospital photo after her car crash. Image: makhadzi_sa

Mzansi's beloved vocalist Makhadzi gave fans a candid update from her hospital bed on 5 January 2026, sharing what appears to be her first personal photo since the New Year's Eve accident.

The multi-award-winning artist, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, was involved in a serious crash while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on the morning of 31 December 2025, en route to a scheduled performance.

The image shows Makhadzi, who recently said she was slowly recovering, resting in a hospital setting, her face bare of the signature makeup, wigs, and sparkling outfits that define her stage persona.

No heavy filters or glam edits, just the reality of recovery after the ordeal that saw her admitted to a private facility in Polokwane.

Her team had earlier confirmed she was stable and under close observation, with recovery as the top priority.

See the image below:

Makhadzi receives an outpouring of support from Khadzinators

The post quickly drew thousands of reactions, with loyal fans, affectionately called Khadzinators, showering her with love.

Facebook user, Gareth Van Der Westhuizen, wrote:

"I hope all is well and you will recover in full. I don’t think you need to prove to anyone. Let it be your choice. You can never fake an accident and with the amount of money that you make every week, people should respect you as one of the biggest artists in South Africa. Just focus on your health for now."

Another user, Monti Dewa, asked a question:

"Why does Makhadzi drive for long trips going to perform? Couldn't she afford a flight ticket?"

User, Ngwana Tema Mahlangu, shared uplifting words:

"Sorry sesi o tloba sharp [you will recover]."

User Millicent Lucy threw shade at the singer's bare face, saying:

"This one it's not our makhadzi."

Michiel Baluti added:

"Is this the real makhazi or is it just an edit? It can't be the one we get to watch on TV."

Villa Reel asked a question:

"Nentse re tlo o bona neng hape [When were we going to see you again] without makeup?"

Update follows earlier discharge news

Makhadzi had been discharged from the hospital earlier on 5 January, shifting to home recovery under family care as advised by doctors.

She faces a 10-week break from performing to heal fully, a necessary pause after a 2025 filled with sold-out shows, awards recognition, and collaborations that solidified her status in Mzansi music.

The accident added to a string of road incidents affecting Limpopo artists in recent months, renewing calls for festive-season road safety.

Makhadzi has switched to home recovery under family care after being discharged from the hospital. Image: makhadzi_sa

Slik Talk drags Makhadzi

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk, in his signature berating style, lashed out at Makhadzi after claiming that the singer had recorded a video of herself while still hospitalised.

Briefly News previously reported that the YouTuber had described Makhadzi's actions as an attempt to garner "sympathy streams."

