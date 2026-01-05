South African singer Elaine went viral recently following a recent performance of Vele Uyena in Cape Town

The star caused a buzz after people noted a change in her performances and overall style

While some fans are excited for this new chapter, others mocked her for not making it big in America

Elaine’s ‘Vele Uyena’ performance in Cape Town caused a buzz. Image: Elaineofficial

South African musician Elaine is so back! The star recently performed in Cape Town, and a clip from the show went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Elaine, who is popular for her song You're The One, has been facing massive backlash over the current state of her career.

Elaine goes viral

The star, who got signed to Columbia Records after the success of her song, performed at the WAV Festival alongside Kelvin Momo.

She sang the popular song Vele Uyena (Risk It All) by Skyla Tylaa, in which she is featured in alongside JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela, and Solaariss. A clip from the performance was shared online by Piano Connect, and it quickly gained traction.

Mixed reactions came from users who love Tyla and those who do not support her. Following the trajectory of her career, when You're The One and Risky dropped, many people expected her career to blossom like Tyla's.

Now, she has come back to Mzansi and has completely changed her sound. Elaine, previously got candid about her battle with depression and gained massive support from fans. This is what some people who love this new Elaine had to say:

@Queen_Molebatsi hyped her:

"Whoever held Elaine’s hand and said Do away with the American dream ATE DOWN! This is fire. She is quick to adapt as well, which will work wonders for her career."

@Sabza56 said:

"Even blxckie started realising after signing to Def Jam, kuthi no maan la? Lemme vaai."

@ArtSetshedi stated:

"I wish her a beautiful and profitable year, shame. She must stand on business. We will support her."

@Not_Mighty_God stated:

"I want her to start singing in her language rather.... everyone is trying to be mawhoo and shasha in this Amapiano space... We need a breath of fresh air. Not everyone should sing in Zulu."

Some people, though, are mocking her:

@starr_secrete said:

"Branding is on the floor."

@maxwellsisoka exclaimed:

"I’m gonna need her to stick to the 3-step shame!"

@_I_am_myselff_ responded:

"This girl thought America would welcome her, and she was disappointed, only now she's making music for SA, we don't like people like her over here."

@wgodfrey32 slammed:

"Why do artists give their audience a lame performance? They really need to work on this."

Elaine's Spotify success

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African talented singer Elaine recently reached another huge career milestone. An online user revealed that the You're The One hitmaker had surpassed a million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time in her career.

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to this milestone.

