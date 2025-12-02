South African talented singer Elaine recently reached another huge career milestone

An online user revealed that the You're The One hitmaker had surpassed a million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time in her career

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to this milestone

Elaine reached a major career milestone. Image: @elaineofficial

Source: Instagram

Elaine has done it again with her music. The popular South African musician made many of her proud, as she reached another career milestone.

The Risky hitmaker has been making headlines regarding her music, as many netizens would question if she was still relevant in the entertainment industry; however, an online user @2022AFRICA shared some exciting news about the star on Monday, 1 December 2025.

The online user revealed that the singer, who has been battling with depression, had reached 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the very first time in her career.

The post reads:

"Elaine has surpassed 1 million Spotify Monthly Listeners for the first time ever in her career. Her monthly listeners only started picking up more in 2023-2024-2025. Before then, she only had over 100K listeners. She's been getting more streams for You're the One since last year, the Biggest contributing song that has pushed her to gain 1 Million is Vele Uyena."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Elaine's new career milestone

Shortly after it was announced that Elaine had hit a major career milestone on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Dlabehlezi said:

"These Things are a joke, man, Elaine has one of the biggest songs of recent, and that song has millions of streams ( Risky/You The One). How come is she only passing 1M Monthly Listeners now?"

@MUST_BE_KOKETSO wrote:

"Makes sense, I played all those hits on Fakaza by that time."

@Snecinho responded:

"Even while she was based overseas, she couldn’t crack 1M? Crazy."

@Shime_oro replied:

"People are surprised that 1 million monthly is too little for her. I am surprised that people are actually listening to her; however, she deserves it."

@yo_amiii mentioned:

"What happened to her? She had so much potential?"

@mr_fourtu stated:

"How, though? Did she perhaps drop a banger or something?"

Elaine delivers a showstopping performance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Elaine proved once again why she is regarded among the most talented vocalists in Mzansi. Fans could not get enough of the singer's show-stopping live performance.

Popular singer Elaine left the audience asking for more after her show-stopping performance of her hit song Risky. Elaine recently released her new album, Stone Cold Heart, which sent music lovers into a frenzy.

A video of the singer doing what she does best was shared on the microblogging platform X by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The video shows the singer setting the stage on fire in a silky maxi dress.

Source: Briefly News