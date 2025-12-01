It has been officially announced that the biggest channel on the continent, BET Africa, will be shutting down in January 2026

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald recently shared the announcement on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the news

Things just took a turn for the worse as DSTV announced the channels they would be shutting down, and the popular one among them was BET Africa, which left many viewers at home with mixed emotions.

On Monday, 1 December 2025, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed on social media that BET Africa will be officially closing down its curtains on Thursday, 1 January 2025.

Macdonald further mentioned that the popular telenovela Black Gold, which airs on the channel, will be playing two episodes a day until the channel shuts down.

"BET Africa will officially close down on 1 January 2026. To fast-track the conclusion of the BET telenovela Black Gold, the show will air twice a day from 22 December 2025 until the channel shuts down," the post reads.

Netizens react to BET Africa shutting down

Shortly after the news about the channel shutting down in 2026 circulated on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@vigilanceblues said:

"This channel was onto something bigger but ke its painful to see it closing."

@Unicer20 wrote:

"I'm happy some of us never watched that circus, they thought we would budge into the ship like Big Brother Mzansi, and we say no buy, no free views."

@KanyoKngwendu commented:

"They stopped playing nice telenovelas there instead wonke umntu has a reality show, boring reality shows so asibukeli ke."

@samke_ntuli responded:

"I'm glad the show is ending. I need us to fast-track to Motsepe and Florence losing everything, Amandla gaining back everything, MakaZamani coming back and spilling the beans..."

@radwitchy replied:

"Shocking it took this long. DSTV has become very lazy with content for Black people, though. It’s so rubbish."

@AmuMabasa2 mentioned:

"MTV dead, BET Africa Dead, Comedy Central is up next... Good luck to all those who are about to lose their jobs..."

@prsdube16 stated:

"Music channels are becoming redundant nowadays due to Apple Music and Spotify. Paramount saw the light. I was very right to be suspicious about CBS considering it's closing in Poland by 31 December."

