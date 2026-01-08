Dineo Moloisane’s Ex Trends for Viral Breakup Song, SA Reacts: “This Is Funny”
- Social media was ablaze after a video of Dineo's ex-boyfriend trended for making a break-up song
- Taking to social media, Dineo Moloisane previously trolled her ex-boyfriend, saying he fumbled her, while flaunting her behind
- Mzansi continued offering mixed reactions to Dineo Moloisane and her former lover's antics after their dramatic break-up
The internet is ablaze after Dineo Moloisane's former partner made a song about their dramatic and very public break-up.
Her former partner, Press Sihlangu, even shot a music video for this, sparking chatter online. In the clip posted by @Burnerburnerac5, the music video, as well as the lyrics, depict a love gone wrong.
Mzansi could not help but make jokes about this.
Below are some of the reactions:
@BuzzLifenews said:
"What a funny song."
@MamogoM_ shared:
"The way he became irrelevant after that breakup needs to be studied."
@DiPalesa316902 cried:
"Did he just say, "Satan, gave him a skelm?"
@Hlanganani71625 reacted:
"This thing of dating when you are older."
@BigB_Snowflake asked:
"This is why mjolo is not for me? What level of heartbreak is this?"
Watch the video clip below:
Dineo trolls ex-boyfriend
In October 2025, Dineo, who flaunted her BBL, penned a message to her ex-boyfriend, saying he fumbled her. Her post had many people chuckling.
"Dear Ex, how stupid are you to have fumbled me? There’s none like me out there. YOU HAVE LOST A DIAMOND. Dinner dates are my favourite because I get to dress up. Natural Nyashh, most of y'all baddies can’t relate, so sit down."
Below are the reactions to the post:
keitu_modisakeng reacted:
"One thing about men is that, the minute they see your nakedness, it’s over. You are just like other ladies in their eyes. Just compliment yourself without mentioning men, especially di EX. Some men do not care for a woman because of their face. They just lust over them. Oh, you look beautiful, by the way."
nayosouffle stated:
"One thing about mjolo, is that it will make you become a motivational speaker that preaches self love."
kaymoo20 noted:
"I love Dineo so much, but I also wanted to say the same thing. She edits herself too much because now these pictures do not look like the ones she took on the see-through boat. The boat ones you see the real her, and it doesn’t match. We love her as she is; she doesn’t have to go through all this editing."
Dineo Moloisane's age sparks chatter
In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Moloisane recently marked another year around the sun. The controversial Musa Khawula shared on social media that the star celebrated her 34th birthday.
Moloisane also shared a heartfelt message to herself as she turned a year older in December 2025. Peeps were shocked to find out her age. One user, @mok_lebo, responded:
"She has lived five lives and is only 34!"
