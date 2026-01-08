Reality TV star LeThabo Lejoy went viral recently following her Instagram video, where she visited a clinic

The star also showed off her banging body in the clip, as she wore a leopard-print, figure-hugging , bodysuit

, Social media users were not impressed, though, so they dragged the reality TV star for filth

SA responded to LeThabo Lejoy's body.

Former Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast member LeThabo Lejoy visited an aesthetic clinic and posted a video of it.

The media personality was the talk of the town when she shared a video from one of her visits.

X user @Burnerburnerac5 shared the video of LeThabo, hyping her up, saying, "LeThabo Lejoy serving face."

The video sparked chatter, with people poking fun at her alleged BBL. Lejoy trended after she bought a 3-storey mansion in December 2024.

LeThabo Lejoy's banging body had SA scratching their heads.

Below are some of the reactions online:

@Burnerburnerac5

"It's the Facetune over her facial for me. Like bathong."

@lulaland22 responded:

"Mmm, she definitely ain’t serving body, maybe leopard skin."

@TrezzLife reacted:

"Bathong Dr. Pet #Rip."

@Skylar___xx replied:

"She looks different, and that body looks so weird."

@Nkulerrrh responded:

"I’m sorry, but this does not look good."

@Annie_modiba responded:

"Yoh, her doctor should be arrested."

@ndoniiyamanzii stated:

"I really don’t like this BBL, but at least she is happy. She better remove it, or else."

@IG_Jay_Khath asked:

"What in the Wendy Williams is going on?"

@BigB_Snowflake asked:

"Botched body and FaceTune after getting a facial? This is the body dysmorphia they keep talking about."

@Un_Stan_ replied:

"So she did a facial and then facetuned. Being insecure hurts so much."

@Saltiesunmasked replied:

"She’s got that Doro Mongy element to her. She must go to Turkey for a readjustment. This is not good."

@mirandabeta4741 asked:

"When they do the Bbl's aren't they making sure that the thighs are proportioned with the shape and the size of the rest of her body?"

LeThabo celebrates radio milestone

On 27 November 2025, LeThabo celebrated 19 years as a radio presenter. Sharing a photo of her doing her thing at a station, Lejoy wrote:

"19 unforgettable years on the air — and next year, we celebrate our 20th anniversary! A milestone woven with love, laughter, stories, and the beautiful voices of our listeners. What kind of celebration should we create for our 20th anniversary?? Let’s dream of something filled with joy, connection, and gratitude for everyone who has walked this journey with us."

Lethabo Mathabo sells wellness tea post-surgery

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lethabo Mathabo was roasted for selling a wellness tea, LeJoy Tea, which was established in 2023. LeJoy Tea comes in three types: an immune booster, a relaxation tea, and a mommy detox.

Controversial gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shamed LeJoy for selling the tea after getting cosmetic surgery, suggesting that the star was attempting to deceive her followers about how she got her snatched body. People offered their mixed reactions to Lejoy's latest business venture, and they were not nice.

