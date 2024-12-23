The South African reality TV star Lethabo LeJoy just ended her 2024 with a bang

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star shared on social media that she had purchased a mansion worth R4 million

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, and others had mixed reactions

The South African reality TV star and radio presenter Lethabo LeJoy has made headlines on social media.

Lethabo LeJoy buys R4M mansion

The reality TV personality Lethabo LeJoy, who was labelled a scammer for selling wellness tea on social media, recently became the talk of the town as she closed off 2024 with a bang.

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast member announced on her Instagram page that she had bought a three-story mansion for R4 million.

She captioned the post:

"Never doubt G.O.D. 2024…….. A year of Restoration."

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also posted about LeJoy's new mansion on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Lethabo Lejoy purchases a 3 storey mansion worth R4 million after she was ridiculed for owning nothing by her useless friends at The Real Housewives of Johannesburg."

SA reacts to Lethabo's new home

Shortly after the pictures of LeJoy's new mansion circulated on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and mixed reactions from others. Here's what they had to say:

@Stimela_Mgazi commented:

"Still, she does not own it."

@portiajankie asked:

"I don't get single childless people living in mansions...what do they need all those rooms for?"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga wrote:

"How much is she paying monthly, I know it doesn't end with R3m with these houses."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Congratulations, love this for her."

