Lethabo 'LeJoy' Mathatho is living her best life after a successful BBL procedure

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star opened up on The Venting Podcast about her surgery and the healing process that followed

LeJoy told Gogo Skhotheni that she's not phased with people's comments because they don't do anything for her

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

LeJoy says she shot 'Real Housewives of Johannesburg' shortly after she got her BBL, saying she "healed on camera." Images: lethabolejoy

Source: Instagram

Lethabo 'LeJoy' Mathatho recently went under the knife and had doctors sculpt the perfect booty for her. Coming from doing a BBL, LeJoy revealed that the healing process happened while she was shooting for the award-winning Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

Fans showed love to LeJoy for being honest and not letting negativity and judgment control her.

Lethabo 'LeJoy' Mathatho opens up about BBL

Gogo Skhotheni invited reality TV star, Lethabo 'LeJoy' Mathatho for a sit down on The Venting Podcast to talk about her work and her latest procedure. LeJoy got a BBL and says she's happy with her new body:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"I decided by myself that I was going to do this body thing, I knew the reasons why I wanted to do that."

When asked about her experience doing liposuction and getting a BBL, Lethabo says it wasn't as bad as people describe it:

"It wasn't bad, I wasn't in pain it was just heavy. I just felt heavy and because I did my bum, I can't sit and had to lie down all the time.

"I did it before we started filming [RHOJ], I was healing on camera."

Now over a year since her surgery, LeJoy says she's reaping the rewards of her perfect body:

"You should see the kind of men that approach me now, it's different. This body that they say is botched is doing things.

Fans weigh in on LeJoy's story

Mzansi was impressed with Lethabo's story about her life and showered her with compliments for the great interview. Who knows, perhaps someone may have found motivation to get a BBL too!

Speaking to Briefly News, LeJoy said you need to take action if there's something you don't like about yourself (that you can change):

" I did mine (BBL) because I had gained lots and lots of weight after being sick and I didn’t like how I was starting to feel, clothes not looking good on me was very disturbing and I knew I had to do something.

She went on:

"You see, one needs to love themselves so much that when something bothers you, you take action. It might not be Lipo per se but you can’t complain about gaining weight and you don’t go to gym or start eating well."

This is what her supporters had to say:

NomaInfantryZwane03 said:

"Lethabo is the first woman to come to the show and not speak about anyone else except herself."

mavasaamukelaniconfidence3571 responded:

"Now if anyone is not motivated by what Lethabo was saying then haii you will never be motivated. Thank you Lethabo."

kgomotsomotau7105 commented:

"I love what LeJoy said, 'I'll only introduce someone who marries me.' That's exactly how I feel. Good interview, loved it!"

LeratoMngomezulu posted:

"I love Lethabo so much, we really need part 2."

thulisilesithole2257 added:

"I LOVE HOW TRUE SHE IS TO HERSELF!"

portiamalobane5062 said:

"Yabona u Lethabo is gold shem I don't care who says what! I love her so much cause wow the level of wisdom she shares."

Thuli P raises BBL rumours

In more BBL updates, Briefly News caught an online discussion where netizens accused actress, Thuli Phongolo of getting a BBL.

The actress doesn't post much on social media but when she does, her perfect hourglass figure raises eyebrows among Mzansi wondering if she too went under the knife.

Faith Nketsi was previously accused of getting a BBL herself but the reality TV star quickly debunked the claims with some throwback photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News