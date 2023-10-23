Big Brother Mzansi winner Mphowabadimo has announced that she is joining the music industry

There is a new artist in town! Mphowabadimo has shared that she is now venturing into music with the release of her first single next month.

Mphowabadimo to give fans a taste of what she has been working on in the studio in November. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Mphowabadimo to release new music

The Big Brother Mzansi winner, Mphowabadimo, announced on her Instagram page that that she is joining the music industry.

The traditional healer also shared that her new music will be released in November, and it is titled Bonga.

"I can’t wait for you to hear it."

Mpho nervous about releasing her new music

The reality TV star admitted that she has nerves building up as she does not know how her fans will receive her new music. She anticipates to see what the reception is like from her supporters.

"I'm so excited to be sharing this news. It's been a long journey. For such a long time I've been wanting to speak about this, and I can finally tell you guys that I will be releasing my first single in November.

"That is wild...I have this passion for music. I've always loved music. I've been spending so much time in the studio. Trying to understand the craft, and perfect the craft. And overall, just immersing myself into this new environment. My biggest worry right now is how all of you would receive it."

Fans cannot keep calm after Mpho's announcement

Fans of Mphowabadimo anticipate a good track, especially since Mpho expressed her love for music.

amandasomana said:

"We can’t wait baby."

unusualphyna said:

"Get it queen."

officialoliviaa_ expressed:

"Can’t wait Momma."

luxforpeace said:

"Do you remember the #JohnieWalker song you made in the BigBroMzansi house? That was a hit please."

samkemaps lauded:

"Even your presenting skills mama are top-notch. I hope more doors open for you."

patbon33 said:

"Bonga here we come hope it will be avail on all streaming platforms."

Mphowabadimo celebrates 7 years as a healer

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Mphowabadimo celebrated seven years as Gogo Nkomoiyahlaba.

The Big Brother Mzansi winner took to her Instagram to mark the important day for her spiritual journey. Her fans on social media saluted her day with spiritual greetings and praises, congratulating her on the difficult work.

