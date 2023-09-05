Shaka iLembe star, Lemogang Tsipa, has another talent other than being an amazing actor

The actor was in an interview with DJ Fresh, where he revealed that he is passionate about music

He also shared that he had been a drummer longer than he has been an actor and has a lot of music to share

Lemogang Tsipa is looking to carve his way into the music industry, and he has the backing of over 100 unreleased pieces of music.

Lemogang Tsipa has added a SoundCloud link where fans can access some of his previously recorded music. Image: @lemogangtsipa

Source: Instagram

Lemogang is also a musician

The Shaka iLembe star was invited to DJ Fresh's podcast What A Week, where he lifted the lid on his not-so-hidden talent — music.

He told the radio veteran that he had been a musician more than he had been an actor. His superstardom is a result of his many outstanding roles in TV productions.

But he is looking to make a name for himself as a musician as well. Lemogang started drumming at a very tender age, and he has now honed his skills.

On his Instagram page, he added a link to SoundCloud music where fans can get a taste of his previous music.

"I am moving into music. I've been a drummer longer than I've been an actor. I'm moving into the music space as a performing artist, so people can expect that."

Over 100 unreleased songs await fans

What does this mean for Lemogang's acting career? He clarified that he will not be leaving the industry, as he is passionate about both.

"I'm not leaving acting. A lot of people don't know I've been a musician longer than I've been an actor. Hopefully, I will be able to balance both. I'm passionate about both."

Mzansi hails Lemogang's acting skills

The season premiere of Shaka iLembe just concluded, and fans cannot stop raving about the entire cast.

Lemogang is one of those actors who captivated the audience with his amazing talent.

He played the older version of Shaka Zulu, and despite people doubting him at first, he still delivered.

