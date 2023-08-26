Writer and producer Chris Q Radebe sang Shaka iLembe star Lemogang Tsipa's praises on his Instagram account

Chris said he was impressed with the way Lemogang depicted the legendary Zulu warrior Shaka ka Senzangakhona

Viewers of the Mzansi Magic hit show joined Chris in giving Lemoganang his flowers on social media

Chris Q acknowledged LemogangTsipa's portrayal of Shaka ka Senzangakhona. Image: @chrisq.za and @lemogangtsipa



Chris Q Radebe took to social media to honour Lemogang Tsipa for his incredible portrayal of Shaka Zulu in the series Shaka iLembe.

Lemogang Tsipa impresses as Shaka

The actor and writer said he has enjoyed watching Lemogang take on and nail the daunting task.

"The decision to take on this gigantic role was potential career suicide, just on account of how easy it would’ve been to make a mess of it. But, like a true professional, you put on your G-string, slapped on ibheshu, picked up your spear, and got down to work."

Chris Q raves about Lemogang Tsipa

Chris thanked Lemogang on behalf of the country and said he should be proud of himself for the way he embodied the role.

"You’re still very young and are likely still going to do some amazing things in the arts. But, rest assured, your legacy, my good brother, has been cemented."

Mzansi give Lemogang Tsipa flowers

Siyanda Ndlovu mentioned:

"He excelled on the last episode."

Letlhogonolo Mose stated:

"I initially thought that they should've used an actor who is of Zulu descent, but Lemogang has done a great job."

Mfundo Ngwenya asked:

"We are not happy about this character. why pick a Shangaan to play an important role like that of King Shaka? Total disrespect on our culture."

Ayanda Yandie Nkabinde added:

"Excellent super proud of black excellence. "

