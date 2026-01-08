Netflix unveiled a new South African thriller titled 180 , featuring Warren Masemola, Fana Mokoena, Bongile Mantsai, and Prince Grootboom in lead roles

, The global streaming giant highlighted the film as a showcase of Mzansi's premier black male acting talent, set to drop worldwide later in 2026

Fans buzzed with excitement over the announcement, praising the powerhouse cast, while some joked about the familiar faces dominating local screens

The highly anticipated thriller "180" has been unveiled by Netflix as the latest gem to emerge from South Africa’s flourishing film industry.

With powerhouse performances expected from acclaimed actors Warren Masemola, Fana Mokoena, Bongile Mantsai, and Prince Grootboom, the film promises to highlight the depth and talent of black male actors in Mzansi.

The announcement comes at a time when local productions are gaining international traction, with Netflix continuing to invest in African narratives.

Details on the plot remain under wraps, but the buzz suggests high-stakes drama fitting for these acting heavyweights.

Fans root for fresh narratives

Social media remains abuzz. One user, @cindy_maryline, commented:

"Stellar actors. I can’t wait to see the outcome."

Another user, @Litha_Lethu11, said:

"Okay, I’m ready for this one."

@Trezzlife criticised the familiar faces, sharing:

"Kante can't they try other actors, fam?"

@ZiziphoMajama stated:

"Anything with Warren Masemola sign me up. GOAT."

@nahume_n picked his own GOAT, saying:

"Fana is the GOAT and should focus."

@vusimuzi_76 praised the cast, stating:

"Cream of the crop."

Netflix bets big on Mzansi stories

This thriller joins a growing slate of Netflix originals from South Africa, following successes like Blood & Water and Kings of Joburg.

By assembling such a formidable cast, 180 positions itself as a must-watch, potentially blending suspense, cultural elements, and high production values to appeal globally.

The platform's focus on diverse voices aligns with Mzansi's push for more inclusive storytelling, giving these actors a chance to shine internationally.

As details trickle out, anticipation builds for what could be another breakout hit showcasing SA's storytelling prowess.

How has Netflix changed South Africa's film scene

Netflix has had a significantly positive impact on Mzansi's film industry since entering the market in 2016, primarily through substantial investments in local content, partnerships, and skills development.

This has helped elevate the industry from a more regionally focused scene to one with global reach and greater economic viability.

Netflix originals like Blood & Water, Queen Sono, How to Ruin Christmas, Silverton Siege, Heart of the Hunter, and Kings of Jo’burg have showcased authentic Mzansi stories, cultures, languages, and perspectives to over 200 million Netflix subscribers worldwide.

Fana Mokoena stars in Masinga

Fana Mokoena is having a busy acting schedule. In addition to the 180 appearance announcement, the star recently celebrated the announcement that he would be starring in Masinga.

Masinga is a dark, spiritual thriller that confronts some of Africa’s most disturbing real-life rituals and crimes.

The film follows the spiritual journey of Mokoena’s character Molombo, as he becomes entangled in a world of child trafficking, violent superstition, and the persecution of people living with albinism.

Fana Mokoena supports Floyd Shivambu

Beyond acting and the showbiz lifestyle, Fana Mokoena is a politician. Formerly active in the EFF, he now supports Floyd Shivambu's breakout party, the uMkhonto we Sizwe.

Briefly News previously reported that the star posted the media statement by Floyd Shivambu announcing the commencement of the national consultation process.

