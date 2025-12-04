Fana Mokoena revealed that his Masinga role left a lasting emotional impact

He hoped audiences learned about the horrors of albino killings and child kidnappings

He praised director Mark Engels for allowing actors creative and spiritual freedom

Fana Mokoena starred in 'Masinga' on Showmax. Image: Fana Mokoena

Acclaimed South African actor Fana Mokoena is set to shock and educate audiences with his latest film, Masinga, a dark, spiritual thriller that confronts some of Africa’s most disturbing real-life rituals and crimes.

The film follows the spiritual journey of Mokoena’s character Molombo, as he becomes entangled in a world of child trafficking, violent superstition, and the persecution of people living with albinism.

In addition to acting, Mokoena is a politician and has supported Floyd Shivambu's new party. As an actor, Mokoena is stepping into a role that he said has been a deeply personal and emotionally demanding experience.

Portraying Molombo takes an emotional toll

Mokoena says embodying Molombo required immersing himself in spiritual darkness, which he said was something that doesn’t simply fade after filming ends. He explained:

"Acting becomes a kind of education. You absorb the spirit, the environment, the psychology of the character, and those things don’t just disappear."

Mokoena, who appeared on eTV's Scandal!, explained that in order to protect their mental wellbeing, actors must intentionally detach from intense roles once production ends. He said:

"We debrief the character, so to speak, to move on. Otherwise, you would go mad."

He added:

"Every intense role leaves either a scar or a lesson. Something remains with you, and Molombo certainly has."

The film confronts real-world horrors

Masinga shines a light on crimes that remain underreported and misunderstood, which includes the ritual killing of people with albinism, who are targeted for body parts believed to bring wealth and power.

Child kidnappings and human sacrifice for “muti” purposes, Mokoena says, are still a harsh reality.

He emphasised:

"These tragedies exist in our society. We see them on the news. Children get kidnapped for dark rituals, people killed because of their albinism. These are not just stories. They are real lives being destroyed."

The film also touches on broader global conflicts, reminding audiences that violence and exploitation continue to disrupt communities around the world.

But Mokoena insists that awareness is just as important as entertainment. He said:

"My biggest concern today is developing a more sophisticated audience. We’re in a strange time where a lot of content is ‘bubble gum’ and that’s a huge problem."

Masinga speaks to Africans and the world

One of the film’s strengths, Mokoena says, is its ability to elevate African experiences into a universal narrative. While rooted in local realities, Masinga resonates with global audiences who recognise fear, faith and survival.

He said:

"A film like Masinga takes South African and African experiences beyond our borders, allowing others to see themselves in our stories."

Fana Mokoena explained the significance of 'Masinga'. Image: Fana Mokoena

