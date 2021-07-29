Fana Mokoena & Slindile Nodangala Join ‘Scandal’ Fam, Fans Are Buzzing

Fana Mokoena and Slindile Nodangala are just two of the lit actors who have joined the eTV Scandal! cast

With a new family in town, Fana and Slindile make up the heads of the Kubekas and are said to be bringing a plot twist fans will never expect

Fans took to social media in amazement that Fana had joined the show and to thank the team for bringing the flames

Legendary South African actor Fana Mokoena and the show-stopping Slindile Nodangala have officially joined the eTV Scandal! fam!

A new family known as the Kubekas have come to turn the already drama-packed show upside-down. Vukile (played by Fana) and Nomvula (played by Slindile) are the heads of the Kubekas.

Legendary 'Hotel Rwanda' star Fana Mokoena and actress of 'Generations' fame Slindile Nodangala have joined the cast of eTV's 'Scandal!'. Image: @fanamokoena and @nodangala4

A tweet by Actor Spaces announced that Melusi Mbele, Nolwazi Shange, Sihle Ndaba and Robert Mpisi have also joined the cast under the Kubeka name, promising a twist that no viewer ever imagined.

Hearing the news, fans have flocked to social media to thank the Scandal! team for bringing them the littest actors and juiciest content.

@Ghost_Mayne_ is shocked that Fana is back on screens:

@OratileMogoje is so surprised that Fana took a gig on Scandal!:

@BambieKay_ cannot wait to see what the new additions bring to the show:

Lusanda Mbane bids farewell to her character on Scandal!

Lusanda Mbane has announced her departure from Scandal! She is bidding farewell to her iconic character, Boniswa Langa, after a five-year stint as the villainous character, reported Briefly News.

"Five years ago I took on this warm, mother-natural queen Boniswa Langa, who cared about nothing else but the wellbeing of her family. Little did I know she would evolve into the cold, calculated villain our audiences have come to love to hate," said Lusanda.

Even though her time on Scandal! has come to an end, the actress said Boniswa will live on in her heart thanks to fans' love for the character. She also took to social media to thank everyone for their support.

Social media users are sad to see Lusanda go, but they appreciated how she played her character so well.

@thesihlendaba said:

"I’m so shook after last night’s episode. Jo!!! You are amazing‼️"

