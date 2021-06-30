Lusanda Mbane Says Goodbye to Her Character Boniswa Langa on 'Scandal!'

Mzansi actress Lusanda Mbane is proud to have played Boniswa Langa so well on Scandal! but she's moving on from the show

Lusanda thanked her fans for the endless support they have given her and is glad that her character grew as much as it did

Social media users are impressed with Lusanda and how she entertained them with Boniswa, most of them are proud of her

Lusanda Mbane has announced her departure from Scandal! She is bidding farewell to her iconic character, Boniswa Langa, after a five-year stint as the villainous character.

"Five years ago I took on this warm, mother-natural queen Boniswa Langa, who cared about nothing else but the wellbeing of her family. Little did I know she would evolve into the cold, calculated villain our audiences have come to love to hate," said Lusanda to TshisaLIVE.

Even though her time on Scandal! has come to an end, the actress said Boniswa will live on in her heart thanks to fans' love for the character. She also took to social media to thank everyone for their support.

Lusanda Mbane is grateful for the journey she's had with 'Scandal!' and is leaving the soapie. Image: @lusandambane

Source: Instagram

Mzansi social media users are impressed with Lusanda Mbane's performance

Social media users are sad to see Lusanda go, but they appreciated how she played her character so well. Check out the reactions below:

thesihlendaba said:

"I’m so shook after last night’s episode. Jo!!! You are amazing‼️"

thandymatlaila commented:

"I’m saving this as a meme so that I don’t answer ridiculous questions."

drewuradjoa said:

"I just love this look."

Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese also recently said goodbye to Scandal!

Briefly News previously reported that Howza Mosese left his Role on Scandal! as Lerumo Chabedi and is looking forward to the future. After eight years as Lerumo Chabedi on the famous soap opera Scandal!, actor Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese has decided to leave the show.

He first appeared on the show in 2013 as a bodyguard. Following that, he was hired as a detective in Newtown on a more permanent basis. On June 1st, the multitalented actor, who is also a rapper, singer, and TV host, announced his resignation, saying he is looking forward to the future.

While he was talking about his time on Scandal!, Howza stated that he had a great time and that he left on his own terms.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time on Scandal! and I’m grateful to have gotten the opportunity to grow as a performer and act with some of the best talents in the business," he said.

