Nandi Madida Receives an International Award and Is Buzzing Over the Hype

Nandi Madida took to social media to share that she's going to be receiving an international award in Los Angeles

The media personality has been crushing it in the entertainment industry for the last 17 years and she's doing the most

Mzansi social media users have been congratulating Nandi Madida on the accolade and are proud of her for the achievement

Mzansi showstopper Nandi Madida is living her best life and is getting some recognition internationally. Taking to social media, the beauty revelled in her success and shared some good news with her followers. She captioned the post:

"Got the best news! Receiving an award in Los Angeles this August. Off to celebrate and work with the team."

Nandi has been in the entertainment industry for about 17 years and is thrilled to be receiving the prestigious award. Although the media personality didn't say what the award is for, the fans are excited for her to finally be getting her flowers after lots of hard work.

Nandi Madida is buzzing over the fact that she's going to receive an award from all the way in the US. Image: @Nandi_Madida

Source: Twitter

Nandi's fans are thrilled about her making moves in the US and couldn't help but congratulate her on the award she will be receiving. Check out the heartwarming comments below:

@Faku_Oyifakayo said:

"The most humble lady l know she would greet you xa edlula. I'm not surprised by her achievement. Well done Mrs Madida!!"

@wenzile_nkomo commented:

"Congrats Nandi. I saw you and the family on Friday at Westville Mall Mug and Bean. Gorgeous lady and the mother of our Prince Shaka and princess Nerf."

@Tebomets said:

"Well done mama a definite well deserved win... #blackgirlsaremagic."

Nandi Madida recently launched her own beauty brand called Colourful Beauty

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi media personality Nandi Madida is working hard and making sure that she grows her brand even more. Nandi has launched a new app where she will be selling a range of cosmetic products called Colourful Beauty.

The media personality says that the work she is doing is specifically for businesswomen who want to shop for her latest looks online. The app is described as an African beauty shop and marketplace. It will be going live in Women's Month in August and Nandi is super excited about it.

She also gave businesses the chance to apply to supply her products in their stores, which is the biggest reason why she decided to take this next step in her career.

