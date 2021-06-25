Man, 21, Starts His Own Fashion Brand and Goes On to Win Many Prestigious Awards

An immensely gifted entrepreneur has left South Africans in amazement after opening his own fashion label at the age of 18

Three years later, Mercy Shoro has gone on to gain recognition for his work and even scored a few distinguished nominations along the way

Heading to the comments section, Mzansi marvelled at the fiercely determined young man and wished Shoro well on his way

Mercy Shoro, who is only 21, owns the Wena Ndoda Clothing brand based in Bloemfontein. The ambitious entrepreneur started his clothing line at the tender age of 18 but has since gone on to achieve many prestigious accolades for his work.

Designer Mercy Shoro, 21, already owns his very own fashion brand, Wena Ndoda. Images: Shoro Mercy/Facebook

Mercy Shoro has wowed his community in the Free State with his business-minded approach

With a humble nature and a determined spirit that proved him incapable of giving up, 2021 definitely proved to be the young man's year.

He's secured the bag in more ways than one and become sort of a local celebrity back home, getting recognised all over the Free State, andsecuring a feature on Bloem FM Radio. Shoro's also been nominated for Clothing Brand of the Year in the City Awards.

The incredible fashion designer even has plans for a new store in the works.

Online community shows the talented designer some much-deserved support

Some of the entrepreneur's friends and family headed to the comments section, with many sharing congratulatory messages. Check out some of the comments below:

Fanfe Mohapi said:

"You're a big cheese. Congrats man!"

Ntebogeng Mogale said:

"Hats off brothers."

Sphola Bae Ka Pumza said:

"Iyoooo e nkare la acta lunah Maan le damn handsome... lene le nyesa"

Skay P Andrew said:

"Aoww Ndoda mahn, more blessings fada."

Oarabile Bøøi said:

"Congrats Bro."

