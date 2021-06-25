Tembisa Artist Wows Mzansi With Incredible Portrait of Zuma & Duduzane

An incredibly talented visual artist has dazzled Mzansi with his pencil sketches, drawing Jacob Zuma and his son, Duduzane

The artist, Nkanyiso Madondo is self-taught and has gone viral online for his portraits of both local and international celebrities

Naturally, local social media users took to the comments section and praised the skilled creative for his work

A talented pencil artist is certainly making waves on the internet after putting his immense talent on display. Nkanyiso Madondo is a self-taught pencil artist who currently resides in Tembisa, Gauteng.

This young talent has certainly dazzled Mzansi. Images: @JasonMadondo/Twitter

Source: Facebook

Portraits of famous South Africans

The emerging talent first caught the attention of the online community after sharing a few renditions of local celebrities. Madondo has sketched the likes of Cassper Nyovest, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and even host of Family Feud SA, Steve Harvey.

He's also drawn some incredible portraits of international celebs. Check out his work:

Madondo draws Jacob Zuma and his son, Duduzane

But it's the artist charming sketch of former President Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane that's really got Mzansi's attention.

The KZN Young Achievers Award 2019 winner is clearly a fan of the father & son duo, depicting the pair battling it out in a boxing ring with their red gloves. The smiley photo definitely captures the love between dad and son.

Support from the online community

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to celebrate the artist's incredible skill. One Twitter user even through a little shade at Rasta.

Check out the comments below:

Benjamin Zondo said:

"And the Pain goes straight to Rasta"

Slindy KamaMthombeni Zulu said:

"Wow it's incredible"

@Diegochuene said:

"Hit a like if you agree he's talented"

@K_ang3l said:

"Wow amazing work"

Lerato Rabada said:

"I hope admin you see it"

Source: Briefly.co.za