Collen Maine has for the longest time been affiliated with the African National Congress. As a political figure, he has stirred mixed reactions about his capability and leadership skills. For more than a decade now, he has served several positions in the political space. His life has also been a rollercoaster. You should check out these unknown details about him.

Collen Maine has been in the political space for more than a decade now. The irony is that most people do not know him beyond the facade they see during political rallies. Others have been curious to know more about his body transformation in the past three years. Well, instead of wallowing in speculations, you might want to check out these details for more clarity.

Collen Maine's profile summary

Full name: Collen Maine

Collen Maine Nickname: Oros

Oros Education: Ipelegeng secondary school

Ipelegeng secondary school Residence: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Place of birth: Taung

Taung Famous for: Former President at ANCYL

Former President at ANCYL Nationality: South African

South African Political party: African National Congress

African National Congress Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Kelebogile

Kelebogile Facebook: Collen Maine

Collen Maine Twitter: @CollenMaine

Collen Maine's biography

Collen became famous for his affiliation with the ANC, and his position culminated in his appointment as the African National Congress Youth League president. Apart from the flourishing side of his career, he has faced his fair share of ups and downs since he was at one point pushed to resign from his position as president. How did he strike a balance between his delicate political career and social life?

How old is Collen Maine?

Maine is a private man. However, issues about his age and his position as the ANCYL national executive committee stirred an uproar. In 2018, two former ANCYL members wrote to court claiming that Maine had exceeded the party leader's required age. They alleged that at the time, Collen Maine's age was above 35 years; therefore, he could be in his late 30s or early 40s.

Collen Miane's education

Collen Maine, known to many as Oros, was born in Taung. He went to Ipelegeng secondary school, and not much is known about his personal life.

Collen Maine's wife

The name of his wife is Kelebogile. In 2018, their marriage was rumoured to be on the rocks after allegations of Kelebogile finding out that her husband had been entertaining other women. There were allegations that the situation was so bad that Kelebogile moved out of their marital house.

Collen Maine's qualifications

Collen joined the National Assembly in 2009 under the ANC, and he served in a couple of committees. Between May 2009 and August 2014, he served as a delegate at the National Council of Provinces. Between August 2013 and January 2014, he was a member of the selected committee on economic development.

Between January 2014 and April 2014, he was a select committee member on trade and international relations. Later, in April 2014, he was appointed as a member of the joint defence committee. One year later, he left parliament to become the MEC in the North West province.

Collen Maine in the ANCYL

Collen Maine was elected as the president of the ANCYL in November 2011. He took over from Julius Malema. Collen worked along alongside Njabulo Nzuza, who was the secretary-general. Their tenure also faced many challenges, and they failed to take ANCYL to its elective conference. He left the ANCYL president position in 2018.

Collen Maine's resignation

On 5th July 2019, the former president of the ANCYL resigned from his seat as a member of parliament for the ANC. He told the media that he was leaving parliament due to private matters. However, he did not disclose what the future held for him. His decision to resign came barely two months after his swearing-in.

Collen Maine's before and after pictures

Collen was known to have been bigger. For the longest time, people referred to him as Oros because of the rolls around his waist. However, he changed.

The weight was detrimental to his health

The former ANC Youth League president admitted to having gone under the knife for his weight loss. His deteriorating health influenced his decision.

He would struggle to breathe at night!

The ANCYL president went through a laparoscopic biliopancreatic diversion. The process involves removing about 80% of the stomach and replacing it with a small tube-shaped stomach. Before the surgery, Maine admitted to have been battling with high cholesterol levels and hypertension.

Look at him, more than 50kgs lighter!

Before the surgery, Maine was also claustrophobic and would avoid being in enclosed places. Therefore, he experienced a lot of challenges, especially with attending the endless political and business meetings. However, the life-changing surgery has given him a new lease of life as he has shed more than 50kgs.

Collen Maine's latest picture

In April 2021, Collen Maine's pictures surfaced on social media, and Mzansi was mesmerised by how much he had grown skinnier. While most were curious about his drastic weight loss, others speculated that he was stressed.

Collen Maine has had his fair share of wins and losses. After more than a decade of being in the political space, he resigned from parliament. While it is unclear what his next move will be, his body transformation is reason enough for him to celebrate.

