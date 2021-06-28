Mzansi Reacts to Thuso Mbedu & Charlize Theron Hanging Out in the US

Charlize Theron and Thuso Mbedu are getting really close in the US and Mzansi social media users are loving it

The pair were spotted at one of Charlize's events and Thuso posted some lovely snaps of them having a good time

Mzansi social media users flooded the comments section of the post and had only positive things to say about the actresses

Thuso Mbedu has been flying the flag high in the US and now she's hanging out with some serious A-listers. Thuso posted snaps of herself chilling with Charlize Theron and the fans were thrilled that they are actually rubbing shoulders. She captioned the post:

"An evening to remember. The screening of #Fast9 hosted by @CharlizeAfrica. Good vibes. Good people. Good outchea project #CTAOP."

Thuso was looking dashing in a red dress and Charlize kept it simple with a white shirt and short black dress. They looked like they were having a good time and the post went viral with over 13 000 likes at the time of writing this report.

Mzansi social media users couldn't get over the lovely snaps of Charlize Theron hanging out with Thuso Mbedu. Image: @charlizeafrica, @thuso.mbedu

Fans just couldn't get enough of the pair and took to the comments section to show them love. Check out the reactions below:

@Morena_Ngaka said:

"Charlize has always been my celebrity crush. Then you became my celebrity crush after I saw you on that eTV 'Scandal!'. Now you both in the US."

@Fikile21928202 commented:

"I see a young version of Gabriella Union in our Thuso Mbedu... Her smile and skin texture."

@NovMay_ said:

"You are so beautiful and I love the dress."

Thuso Mbedu thanked South Africans for always showing her support

Briefly News previously reported that Thuso Mbedu thanked South Africans for always having her back. South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu has shown gratitude to the people of Mzansi for their continued support.

The actress recently her debut in Hollywood as Cora in The Underground Railroad and received massive backing from South Africans. Thuso decided to take to social media to let her home country know that she saw and felt all the love.

“My fellow South Africans! Y’all showed up and showed off with the love. Thank you, thank you, thank you guys. From wanting to set aside a day to working on the dance (choreographed by Hungani Ndlovu) to rocking out in sneakers because they are my favourite thing: Thank you, I love you SA," she said.

