“Only South Africans Will Understand”: Video of Braai Broodjies Causes a Stir

A deli based in Gauteng shared an Instagram video of how they made their tasty braai broodjies

Braai broodjies are often a staple at South African braais and are normally enjoyed with hot meats and cold salads

Local internet users took to the comment section to express their thoughts about a missing condiment on the iconic sandwich

Some people felt that an ingredient was missing when it came to a video showing how people made their braai broodjies. Images: Artem Podrez / Pexels, @padstal_deli / Instagram

A viral video posted by Padstal Deli in Centurion, Gauteng, showed delicious braai broodjies made on a braai grid. While the basic ingredients were added to the bread, many people online felt that something was missing.

Padstal Deli uploaded the post on 8 January 2026, showing how a person buttered the bread, added shredded cheese, raw onion rings, five slices of tomatoes, and another handful of shredded cheese before placing a buttered slice of bread on top.

The post read:

"Only South Africans will understand. No DNA, just RSA. Just another staple South African tradition for us to be proud of."

Watch the Instagram reel posted on Padstal Deli's account below:

South Africans question braai broodjies

After watching the six braai broodjies being made, several local social media users expressed their thoughts about the method.

People gave their two cents on how the deli made its braai broodjies. Image: dikushin

@gerda.wood.31 asked with a laugh:

"Where is the chutney?"

@apocalypse_oc told Padstal Deli:

"I'm so glad there is no chutney. The onions are cut very thick, but I appreciate the double cheese. It's just as fancy as your cheese grillers."

@mscaliwags added in the comment section:

"Leave the onions off, and put Mrs Balls' hot chutney on rather. Yum."

@mal_mango made a suggestion, writing:

"Sprinkle some biltong powder as well."

A humoured @jonathan_paul_quinton had the same thought as most of the online users:

"Are you really a South African, though? I feel like an important step was missed… like the chutney, for example."

