“Adorable and Convenient”: Man's Disposable Braai Intrigues South Africans

A South African man took to his business's Instagram account and showed a handy disposable braai

While it can be thrown away after its use, it is important to ensure the flames are extinguished to avoid dangerous fires

Many internet users flocked to the comment section, expressing awe for the tiny braai, which is perfect for cooking small portions of meat

South Africans were impressed with a disposable braai that a man showcased online. Images: @trans_africa_tours

An Afrikaner man demonstrated the convenience of a disposable braai from LK's, showing how easy it was to use. Many praised the innovation, while some noted that it was nothing new.

On 23 October, 2025, the man from the travel agency Trans Africa Tours and Safaris stated that there were claims that the disposable braai was ready to use in 20 minutes and that the coals were good for 90 minutes. The claims turned out to be facts during his experience.

According to LK, the disposable six-pack braai is 295 x 235 x 90(h) mm and made from aluminium and mild steel. It also contained 12 Namibian hardwood briquettes and two firelighter sachets.

After placing the meat on the small grid and showing the delicious results, the traveller said:

"Once you're done, you can just throw it away."

It is important to ensure that the flames are extinguished before discarding the disposable braai.

Disposable braai impresses South Africans

A few local social media users who watched the video gathered in the comment section to share how the innovative creation impressed them, while others expressed their dislikes. Other members of the online community pointed out that the disposable braai was common in the United Kingdom and other countries.

The online crowd shared their thoughts about the disposable braai. Image: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash

@scorp.io5510, who loved what they saw, commented:

"So adorable and convenient! I saw them in one of our shops, but never tried one. I think this is worth every cent. Thank you, now I know how to get it going."

@powermdu1, who also saw the convenience, added:

"Sometimes, you just need to braai two pieces of steak."

@thouartceline said to online users:

"If an Afrikaner says this is the easiest way to braai, for any occasion under any circumstance, I believe that man."

@maree_dettmann shared with the public:

"So much rubbish and waste in this world, and you just throw it away? Why not recycle or use a portable BBQ and take it home and use it for years to come?"

@masilo06 wrote in the comment section:

"For a small braai, it works wonders. If you have chicken, wors, and steak for six to eight people, I don’t think it will be ideal."

@michael.z.h, who is in Germany, told people on the internet:

"We have them at all the supermarkets in Deutschland. It's very handy when the urge to braai happens on the fly."

Watch the Instagram video on the travel agency's account below:

