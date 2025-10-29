A South African woman shared her review of Hungry Lion, which went viral on social media

She raved about the food, particularly the spicy chicken, and described the meal as great value for money

Hungry Lion responded to the review, and online views flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A South African woman has set social media abuzz after sharing a detailed review of everything she bought for just R100 at popular fast-food chain Hungry Lion.

A South African woman revealed everything she got from Hungry Lion and gave her review. Image: @zandileradebe

Source: TikTok

In her viral video, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @zandileradebe showcased her entire meal, expressing excitement as it was her first-ever time trying the brand’s food.

@zandileradebe began her review by tasting the chicken tenders, dipping them into a sauce and exclaiming the following:

"These were actually good, I was actually shooked! I wish you guys had bullied me into trying Hungry Lion sooner, cause girl, I had no idea the food was actually this good."

Next, she tried the chips, describing them as well-seasoned and saying they were "fine." When it came to the chicken pieces, @zandileradebe explained that she had both a spicy and a normal portion. "The spicy one, ahh, guys! Too good," she said with enthusiasm, adding that while the regular chicken was "okay," the spicy version was her clear favourite.

The food lifestyle blogger then moved on to the burger, which she rated a solid 9 out of 10. The meal, which also included a mini Coca-Cola, impressed her with its quality and quantity, leading her to describe it as great value for money.

@zandileradebe also mentioned that she had travelled all the way to town just to try Hungry Lion and playfully called on the company to open more branches across the country. While taking to her TikTok caption, she joked by saying:

"This is NOT a paid promo, so please. Hungry Lion review."

Her honest and lively review caught the attention of Hungry Lion’s official page, which responded warmly, saying:

"So glad you loved it!! Thank you for the great video. We just opened our 500th store and have plans for many, many more."

The video that the TikTok content creator @zandileradebe shared gained many views, along with thousands of likes and comments, since it was published on 28 October 2025, with Mzansi netizens flooding the comments with praise, sharing their own love for the brand and agreeing that Hungry Lion’s spicy chicken is unmatched.

A woman tried Hungry Lion food for the first time, which she got for R100 and shared her thoughts. Image: @zandileradebe

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to woman's Hungry Lion review

People in South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's review with sharing their own thoughts, saying:

Nandi said:

"Y’all are sleeping on Hungry Lion."

Vuyelwa Makaba shared:

"Omg I’m going tomorrow, I’ve never tried Hungry Lion."

User expressed:

"Hungry Lion is so underrated."

Moncy112 commented:

"The burgers slaps."

Watch the video below:

Other proudly South African foods

Briefly News recently reported on a South African woman who introduced her American boyfriend to chicken feet, but his reaction to the traditional dish left viewers questioning his nationality.

recently reported on a South African woman who introduced her American boyfriend to chicken feet, but his reaction to the traditional dish left viewers questioning his nationality. An American man tried local cuisine at a popular Soweto spot, and what he discovered about the flavours had locals sharing mixed reactions about his review.

A woman served green-coloured pap with strawberries, and the unusual combination had South Africans debating whether this was creativity or complete madness.

Source: Briefly News