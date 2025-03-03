An Afrikaans TikTokker was surprised to see how someone used a two-basket trolley to braai meat

In the video, coal and wood were placed in the bottom basket, while an array of meat cooked on top

Social media users laughed at the unique method and shared their jokes in the post's comment section

A local man was intrigued after seeing how someone used a trolley to braai meat.

Source: Instagram

People all over the world have different ways of preparing their food. After seeing a clip of someone braaing their meat using a trolley, an Afrikaans man thought it was something worth trying.

Wheeling in new braai ideas

An intrigued TikTokker named Rian van Skaap headed to his account on the app to stitch a video showing a trolley with two metal mesh baskets acting as a braaing device.

While the bottom basket held burning wood and coals, the top had sausage and other kinds of meat sizzling.

Rian joked in his video:

"This is a genius idea, my bru. I'm about to steal a trolley! I'm going to Pick n Pay."

Watch the TikTok video here.

Can people take trolleys home?

According to reports, it is not acceptable to take shopping trolleys home from supermarkets as it is considered a form of theft and can result in legal consequences.

As seen when visiting the local supermarket, there are dedicated staff members who collect the trolleys after customers have completed their shopping. Some may even work with local authorities to report trolley theft.

Galvanised steeling poisoning

With some trolleys, galvanised steel is used and can pose a health risk when reaching high temperatures of 538 degrees Celsius and above.

The health hub Medical Toxicology explains that galvanised steel poisoning, also known as zinc fume fever, occurs when people inhale zinc oxide fumes of heated galvanised metals. The ultrafine particles are small enough to penetrate one's respiratory system.

Braai technique humours SA

Some social media users added to the humour and noted that the braai technique wasn't a bad idea to try out. A few app users even jokingly shared which retail giant they visit to get themselves a trolley.

Internet users laughed when they saw a trolley used to braai meat. Images: @rianvanskaap / TikTok, The Good Brigade / Getty Images

Source: UGC

@boss_rsa jokingly told the online community:

"I've been tipping the car guard for three years now. He really needs to return the favour and help me with this one. He must take the risk, not me."

A surprised @manuschh exclaimed:

"No wonder trollies are always disappearing!"

@kurt.matthews2 informed Rian with a laugh:

"Don’t steal the plastic trolley."

@nniniga humorously shared in the comments:

"Take from Shoprite, please. They are not aisle-worthy. They failed roadworthy tests, those ones."

@genuinetrueblue said to app users:

"Galvanized steel is extremely poisonous when heated. That's the first thing you learn when welding."

@nativespirits89 wrote in the comment section:

"We need to be serious as a nation."

Source: Briefly News