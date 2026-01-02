A hilarious TikTok video of a dog received a lot of attention after it did the most at a braai

The dog became a viral sensation after it earned a treat with some sleek moves at a family gathering

People were in stitches over the way a dog was able to successfully get its share of meat during the December season

A dog became a viral hit thanks to its sneaky ways during a braai. The family pet found a way to get a taste of some of the feast for the family.

A dog stole meat at a braai in a TikTok video. Image: @hirosamii / TikTok / Pexels

The video of the dog received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the dog as they were in stitches over its daring stunt.

In a video on TikTok by @slungile_mkhwanazi, a woman was in charge of the braai stand. She had a bowl full of meat on the floor next to her, but she was not watching it. In the corner of her eye, a dog was sneaking closer to the bowl full of meat. The dogs successfully got a mouthful of meat and snuck it away without anyone noticing except the person recording.

South Africans shared stories about their pets stealing meat in a TikTok video. Image: Alina Matveycheva / Pexels

South Africa impressed by me stealing dog

Many people admired the way the dog flawlessly got a whole piece of meat. People commented that the video by @slungile_mkhwanazi was impressive because of the dog's quiet heist. Watch the video of the dog stealing meat below:

❤️‍🔥Reabetswe Radebe🇿🇦 reflected on her dog setaling meat:

"I remember when our dog stole straight from the braai stand 😭 didn't care about heat or anything."

KoolanY😉 joked:

"Inside Job! The cameraman knows. They planned it."

_mayisela_ commented:

"He wasn’t greedy, and that’s what matters."

@Major

I also didn’t see until I played the video for the second time 😂"

Mzomuhle_Da_Leo was amused:

"Bro had time to choose the right piece and the rest is history 😂😂"

Freedom was stunned by the dog's meat choice:

"The liver to even choose the big piece."

Miko was impressed by the dog:

"This dog has been planning this since last year😭"

user4857036328122 added:

"It's because it knows it won't get a share, and it doesn't want leftovers. It wants firstovers."

Bubs criticised the person recording:

"Manje its content over food lana .. ngeke."

knox_k2 shared:

"Ee once had a braai and the meat was 90% ready, so we went into the house to grab more drinks. When we returned to the braai stand, there was nothing. We never allowed our friend to host us again.💔."

Sabelo Asande Gwala wrote:

"It’s a new year bakithi, let the poor dog have umbengo owodwa, and he’s not greedy he only took what he needed."

