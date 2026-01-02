Dog steals meat at braai in TikTok video, South Africa impressed
- A hilarious TikTok video of a dog received a lot of attention after it did the most at a braai
- The dog became a viral sensation after it earned a treat with some sleek moves at a family gathering
- People were in stitches over the way a dog was able to successfully get its share of meat during the December season
A dog became a viral hit thanks to its sneaky ways during a braai. The family pet found a way to get a taste of some of the feast for the family.
The video of the dog received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the dog as they were in stitches over its daring stunt.
In a video on TikTok by @slungile_mkhwanazi, a woman was in charge of the braai stand. She had a bowl full of meat on the floor next to her, but she was not watching it. In the corner of her eye, a dog was sneaking closer to the bowl full of meat. The dogs successfully got a mouthful of meat and snuck it away without anyone noticing except the person recording.
South Africa impressed by me stealing dog
Many people admired the way the dog flawlessly got a whole piece of meat. People commented that the video by @slungile_mkhwanazi was impressive because of the dog's quiet heist. Watch the video of the dog stealing meat below:
❤️🔥Reabetswe Radebe🇿🇦 reflected on her dog setaling meat:
"I remember when our dog stole straight from the braai stand 😭 didn't care about heat or anything."
KoolanY😉 joked:
"Inside Job! The cameraman knows. They planned it."
_mayisela_ commented:
"He wasn’t greedy, and that’s what matters."
@Major
I also didn’t see until I played the video for the second time 😂"
Mzomuhle_Da_Leo was amused:
"Bro had time to choose the right piece and the rest is history 😂😂"
Freedom was stunned by the dog's meat choice:
"The liver to even choose the big piece."
Miko was impressed by the dog:
"This dog has been planning this since last year😭"
user4857036328122 added:
"It's because it knows it won't get a share, and it doesn't want leftovers. It wants firstovers."
Bubs criticised the person recording:
"Manje its content over food lana .. ngeke."
knox_k2 shared:
"Ee once had a braai and the meat was 90% ready, so we went into the house to grab more drinks. When we returned to the braai stand, there was nothing. We never allowed our friend to host us again.💔."
Sabelo Asande Gwala wrote:
"It’s a new year bakithi, let the poor dog have umbengo owodwa, and he’s not greedy he only took what he needed."
