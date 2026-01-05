DJ Sbu Responds After Being Trolled for Fanboying Streamer IShowSpeed: “I Hype Everyone Up”
- South African veteran broadcaster DJ SBu recently reacted to tweeps trolling him for fanboying the streamer, IShowSpeed
- The Radio 2000 radio host shared that he wasn't fanboying the star, but doing what he usually does for those who come to his show
- Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to DJ Sbu's explanation
Bathong, DJ Sbu didn't let trolls drag him down as he decided to explain himself regarding the whole American streamer, IShowSpeed, saga and him being accused of fanboying him on social media.
On Sunday, 4 January 2026, the Radio 2000 host shared on his social media page that he wasn't fanboying the American streamer who previously asked about Cyan Boujee, but revealed that he is always hyping up the guests who always come to his show.
He wrote:
"This is nothing new. @ishowspeedsui is not an isolated incident. I do this every morning on @Radio2000_ZA, sweating and rallying behind every guest who visits my show. I've been doing this my whole career. This is what I’m about. Those who’ve visited me in my element know. I hype everyone up. I give love. I’m blessed to be doing what I’m doing. That’s why I’m great & blessed to still be here in 2026. Love to everyone."
See the post below:
SA reacts to SJ Sbu's explanation
Shortly after the broadcaster shared on social media about trolls who accused him of fanboying a streamer, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@Lord_Ori_ said:
"Don’t over-explain yourself Groetman, we get you."
@duma_noluthando wrote:
"Please don't respond and be touched by children...you did great! Thank you for representing our beautiful country. We appreciate you! And thank you for loving the youth and pouring your soul into Kasi culture...you will be remembered for the inspiration that you are! We love you!"
@Deejay_Buckz commented:
"I am proof of your undying support for all of us. God bless you, your passion and resilience."
@AdvBarrryRouxx responded:
"Bro… facts. You’re not just doing a job, you’re building energy, hype, and love every single day. That consistency is why people respect you and why you’re still shining in 2026. Big moves, big vibes."
@MkhontaLungelo replied:
"Much respect, Grootman, you don't even need to explain yourself. Whosoever has a problem with your grind, that's their problem. Keep doing you."
@PHASTARICO tweeted:
"I don't think there will ever be a South African celebrity accusing us of supporting US artists' concerts. I've never seen excitement shown by our celebrities like day before yesterday fighting for autographs with fans, wow."
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za