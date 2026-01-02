Global site navigation

“So That’s Our Chant?”: US Streamer IShowSpeed Does War Cry With High School Learners
People

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • American streamer IShowSpeed joined a group of high school learners in Cape Town for a war cry
  • The 20-year-old entertainer is in South Africa as he tours the continent, seeing what it has to offer
  • People online were confused to see the boys in their school uniform on New Year's Eve

IShowSpeed and RBHS learners.
IShowSpeed and Rondebosch Boys' High School learners did a war cry. Image: IShowSpeed
Source: Youtube

While on his 28-day tour of 20 African countries, award-winning streamer IShowSpeed (also known as Speed) met with Rondebosch Boys' High School learners in Cape Town on New Year's Eve and participated in their war cry.

Born Darren Jason Watkins Jr, the American online personality did an almost eight-hour YouTube livestream of his time in the Mother City before welcoming 2026. After partaking in some quick rugby-tackling training, Speed sang with the boys, most of them in uniform. The energy was evident as the learners surrounded Speed, prompting the entertainer's bodyguards to join the inner crowd and create a space around the 20-year-old.

Read also

"How God came through for me": Siya Kolisi opens up about tough 2025

IShowSpeed's war cry sparks a conversation

X user @UncleCul wondered how it was possible to get the schoolboys on the last day of the year, igniting a conversation full of theories.

A woman typing on her phone.
The online crowd expressed their thoughts in the comment section. Image: Delmaine Donson
Source: Getty Images

@Malatjie_ speculated in the comments:

"He has a whole team that arranges everything beforehand. It’s never random."

@Roman_Soy40 claimed with a laugh:

"Boys are probably getting paid."

@sjoya shared their thoughts online and referred to a township Speed had visited:

"It's pre-arranged for safety and for content. Do you think he can just rock up in Langa with all that equipment out of the blue?"

@Sibo_Mtafu told the public:

"I was wondering the same thing."

Watch the X video on Speedy Updates' account below:

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

