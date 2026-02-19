A decomposed body was found in Hout Bay, Western Cape, and may belong to missing 17-year-old Amiena Swano

Western Cape authorities await DNA results to confirm the identity, as a murder investigation is launched

Community leaders urged a swift investigation amid rising violence against women and children

A decomposing body was found hidden inside a cupboard in an abandoned house in Sea View, Hout Bay.

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, HOUT BAY - A decomposed body found hidden inside a cupboard in an abandoned house in Sea View, Hout Bay, could belong to missing 17-year-old Amiena Swano, who disappeared on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2026. Authorities are awaiting DNA results to confirm the identity.

Body found in cupboard lying on the floor

Police said the body was discovered on Tuesday evening, 17 February 2026. It was found concealed in a cupboard lying on the floor, with a nylon bag placed inside. A video of the scene circulated on social media shortly after the discovery. The South African Police Service spokesperson, Thembakazu Mpendukana, confirmed to Briefly News that Hout Bay police have opened a murder case. He said the identity of the deceased has not yet been established because the body was severely decomposed. He urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop or use the MySAPS app anonymously.

The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit told Cape Argus that it could not confirm that the body is Swano's. Candice van der Rheede, founder of the organisation, said officials must wait for DNA testing and appealed to the public to avoid speculation. A community leader, who asked not to be named, said clothing found with the body suggested it could be the missing teenager, but added that her parents would need to undergo DNA testing.

Siya Monakali of Ilitha Labantu said the condition of the body had delayed formal identification. He said police processes were underway and confirmed that no arrests have been made. He called for a swift and transparent investigation, saying the case underscored the ongoing crisis of violence against women and children in the Western Cape.

Police confirmed that Hout Bay police have opened a murder case.

Source: Original

