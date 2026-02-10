The body of a missing woman was found in a shallow grave near Bloemfontein

The suspect allegedly misled the police about her disappearance and was arrested at the scene

Murder and obstruction charges were filed against the 34-year-old farm worker

FREE STATE, BLOEMFONTEIN - Police uncovered the body of a missing woman buried in a shallow grave at a farm homestead in the Kloofeind area outside Bloemfontein on Monday, 9 February 2026.

Officers exhumed decomposed remains

Police said crime intelligence work, together with information about an alleged visit by the suspect to a sangoma, led investigators to the farm along the N8 between Bloemfontein and Petrusburg. Crime scene experts arrived at the site from about 10:00. According to police, the shallow grave was pointed out by the suspect. Officers exhumed decomposed remains believed to be those of the suspect's 27-year-old girlfriend.

Police said the suspect, a 34-year-old farm worker, had earlier reported the woman as missing. A missing person case was opened on Friday, 30 January 2026. Investigators said the suspect had told Parkweg Police Station that the woman left the farm on Saturday, 17 January 2026, to visit her aunt in Pieter Swarts, Bloemspruit. Police later established that the statement was false.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene. A case of murder and defeating the ends of justice was opened at Parkweg Police Station. The suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

Other murder cases in SA

