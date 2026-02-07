A 56-year-old woman was killed by her boyfriend during a heated argument in Limpopo

The former soldier and parolee allegedly fled after running over his girlfriend with a vehicle

Limpopo provincial commissioner condemned the increasing violence against women and warned parolees of strict law enforcement

Police said the suspect, a former soldier and parolee, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Image: SAPoliceService/X

LIMPOPO, POLOKWANE - A 56-year-old woman was allegedly run over and killed by her 66-year-old boyfriend during a heated argument in Seshego Zone 3 on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

Former soldier kills girlfriend

The South African Police Service in Limpopo said the suspect, a former soldier and parolee, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. A member of Tshimollo Security and Investigation, who was nearby, pursued him and alerted police after spotting him hiding at a nearby house. Operational teams quickly apprehended the suspect. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect had been released on parole in 2022 after serving part of a life sentence imposed by the Polokwane High Court in 2002. He had been convicted of fatally shooting three women, including a former girlfriend, in Westenburg. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly living with the deceased at her parental home.

Commissioner slams killing of women

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe expressed deep heartbreak over the continued killing of women by their partners. She described it as deeply troubling and despicable that a parolee is alleged to have committed another violent crime, stressing that women continue to be murdered by those they trust.

Hadebe warned that parolees must fully comply with the conditions of their release and said any violation of the law will be dealt with decisively. Police investigations are ongoing.

The victim was certified dead at the scene after being hit by a car. Image: Abramjee/X

