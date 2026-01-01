A hostage situation in Seneka, Free State, ended with death after a man, who allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend, allegedly killed her

The incident happened in early December, and the suspect, who was recently arrested, held his girlfriend hostage for over a week

The police, who arrested him on an assault GBH charge, changed the case to murder after the death of the woman

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A man who kidnapped his girlfriend is facing a murder charge. Image: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SENEKAL, FREE STATE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) charged a Senekal, Free State man with murder after he was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder. This was after his girlfriend, whom he allegedly assaultedand held hostage, died from her wounds on 30 December 2025.

According to SAPS, the suspect was arrested on 9 December 2025 after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend from the Tambo Section in Matwabeng. He held her hostage for almost one week, assaulting her throughout the period.

Suspect arrested, victim dies

The victim was taken to Senekal hospital on the same day the suspect was arrested. She was discharged the following day. However, a week later, she experienced complications and was rushed to Senekal Hospital. She died from her injuries on 23 December.

The police were informed about her death six days later. The case, which was initially registered as a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, was changed to a murder case. The suspect remains in custody and is expected to go on trial soon.

The police changed an assault GHB case to murder. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

GBV in South Africa in 2025

According to the latest SAPS crime statistics, 6,559 cases of rape for the first quarter, and over 32,000 cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A total of 5,270 murders were committed in the second quarter. In one of these cases, a Limpopo man who allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend was arrested on 19 August 2025. He was accused of killing his 23-year-old girlfriend.

A North West man was arrested on 22 August after he posted a video of himself on Facebook confessing to murdering his ex-girlfriend the previous day. The incident happened in Tshwane. The body of Kgaugelo Marota, his ex, was found lying on the ground at a tavern in Maubane village.

KwaZulu-Natal man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a man from KwaZulu-Natal was arrested after the body of his girlfriend was discovered in Mandeni on 5 June 2025, two days after she was reported missing. She was hidden underneath some branches.

Nomvula Ngubane's brothers followed several leads after they searched for her. They were led to her e-boyfriend's house. After searching the property, they found their sister. They were angry and accused the suspect of showing no remorse for his alleged action.

Source: Briefly News