Major General Fannie Masemola was questioned about the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of DJ Warras

Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock was shot dead on 16 December 2025 in the Johannesburg Central Business District

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on General Masemola's comments, expressing doubt

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

General Fannie Masemola is confident that the police arrested the right men in connection with the murder of Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock. Image: @GovernmentZA/ @4Inside_Edge

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Major General Fannie Masemola is confident that police have arrested the right people in connection with the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock.

Stock, a popular radio and television show presenter, was gunned down outside the Zambezi Building on 16 December 2025. Stock, who owns a security company, was inspecting a hijacked building in the Johannesburg Central Business District when he was shot dead.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder, but questions have been raised about whether they were involved in the murder.

Victor Majola, the 44-year-old who was first arrested, claimed that he was not in the area on the day of the murder, while some claimed that 25-year-old Armindo Pacula was not the dreadlocked individual police were looking for.

25-year-old Armindo Pacula was the second person arrested, but South Africans don't believe he is the dreadlocked man police were searching for. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

General Masemola questioned about the arrested suspects

During a press briefing on 6 February 2026, General Masemola was questioned about the suspects and whether they were the right people.

A journalist noted that police first indicated they were looking for a man with dreadlocks, who was spotted on CCTV cameras committing the murder. He asked the National Police Commissioner about this, as none of the arrested suspects had dreadlocks.

General Masemola stated that dreadlocks could be removed, expressing confidence that police did indeed have the right men.

“At this stage, we are confident that we have the right suspects currently. There might be one more that we are looking for,” he said.

What do you need to know about the murder?

South Africans express doubts

Social media users weighed in on Masemola’s comments, expressing doubts that police had the right person.

Khulu da Song said:

“Even Stevie Wonder could see that they got the wrong chap there, regarding the dreadlocked suspect. Two totally different people. Fannie Masemola thinks we are all from Marabastad.”

Pule Letube asked:

“Mnxa, why are police officials so fast to tell the media before they are 100% about their work?”

Mark Albrektsen stated:

“There are more suspects out there.”

Zolile Mthunjwa claimed:

“They are lying. They just arrest for the sake of arresting.”

Thabo urged:

“They must arrest the person who put the hit on his head.”

Njabulo Jayb Ndlovu exclaimed:

“What a lie.”

Ephraim Owen Bwanali agreed:

“We know you are lying.”

Murder accused's lawyer addresses the media

Briefly News also stated that the lawyer for the man accused of killing Stock spoke about his client after his appearance.

The lawyer addressed the media outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, where his client made his second appearance.

Majola's lawyer discussed his client's case, adding that the police had no evidence against him.

Source: Briefly News